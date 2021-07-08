The ultimate guide to freelance graphic design (2021)

Are you considering a career as a freelance graphic designer? Whether you dream of being your own boss or want to know exactly what it takes to run a successful creative business, we’re here to offer some guidance.

Over the last few years, we’ve spoken with hundreds of successful freelance graphic designers to gather insight into how they run their business, what steps they took to get there, and ultimately how they keep operations running smoothly and efficiently.

With the help of these insights, we’re going to show you exactly how you can build a thriving freelance career that not only pays the bills but also keeps you creatively fulfilled—and we’re about to break it down step-by-step for you.

Ready? Let’s get straight into it.