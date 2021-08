How to write a freelance graphic design contract 101

Why do you need a graphic design contract?Â

The purpose of a freelance design contract is to legally protect you, your business, and your client should any issues arise throughout a project. When in doubt, get it in writing.

On the freelancer’s side, a written contract is especially helpful for ensuring you get compensated for any freelance work you complete should your client disappear on you, or refuse to pay you for whatever reason.Â

On the other hand, a graphic design contract also benefits clients as it builds trust by establishing you as a professional, and improves overall workflow and communication throughout the entirety of your projects.Â

Having a freelance design contract ultimately ensures that all parties involved are on the same page, know exactly what to expect, and are held accountable throughout every step of the project lifecycle, from start to completion.Â