How to write a freelance graphic design contract 101

A professional freelance graphic design contract makes a massive difference to your client relationships, your job satisfaction, and ultimately, your earnings. Yet, not writing a contract is one of the most common mistakes new freelancers make when starting out.

In this article, we’ll break down what a freelance contract is, why every freelance graphic designer needs one, and finally, how to write a contract. We'll then take you through the must-have elements your graphic design contract should include for a smooth and streamlined workflow with clients.

Let’s get straight into it.