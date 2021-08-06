How to get paid as a freelance graphic designer

When starting your freelance business, figuring out the best ways to get paid can be a challenge.

If you’ve only worked as an employee in the past, you likely just got handed a paycheck at the end of each pay period or had a direct deposit show up in your account. If you were salaried, you likely didn’t even have to hand in a timesheet.

The good news is that getting paid for your freelance work is generally a pretty straightforward affair. You sign a contract, do the work, send an invoice, and get paid.

But there are intricacies to that process that can make it more likely that you get paid on time and without any hassles.

In this article, we'll explain how to get paid as a freelancer—from what options are available to you to standard best practices for charging your clients.