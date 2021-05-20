Courtside:The Dribbble Blog
May 20, 2021
Choosing colors for mobile app design (5 key principles)
Learn how to choose the right colors for mobile app design along with some visual inspiration to help guide you.
May 18, 2021
5 design portfolio mistakes that’ll send clients running (in the wrong direction)
Do you want clients and hiring managers to love your portfolio? Are you frustrated that your hard work is going unnoticed?
May 17, 2021
UI vs UX Design: Which career is for you? (2021)
What is the difference between UX and UI and which career path is for you?
May 13, 2021
Get inspired by Katrina Navasca's delicious 36 Days of Type project
Enjoy this insanely delicious 36 Days of Type project by Katrina Navasca and get inspired to challenge yourself creatively this year.
May 11, 2021
Learning 3D? Check out these 5 (free) excellent tutorials
Get started in the world of 3D design & illustration with the help of five free video tutorials for designers of any skill level.
May 10, 2021
10 common graphic design interview questions (& how to answer them)
Your design interview cheat sheet: Study up on the 10 most commonly asked graphic design interview questions and learn how to answer them.
May 7, 2021
Demystifying Inspiration: Four Ways to Spark Creativity
Tips for staying energized and invigorated to deliver unique, show-stopping creative work.
May 4, 2021
7 storytelling techniques to enhance your graphic design portfolio
Learn seven powerful techniques to weave storytelling into your graphic design portfolio so you make a memorable impression.
Apr 29, 2021
A bigger, more inclusive Dribbble
Our invite system was never meant to stick around forever. Today, we’re excited to announce that we’re evolving the invite system to allow creatives from all walks of life to apply for a designer account. Here’s what you need to know.
Apr 27, 2021
Behind the design: The app that wants to make freelancers more successful
In this case study, Head of Product at Lili—a banking app designed for freelancers—gives us an inside look into the design decisions that drive their mission to make freelance creatives more successful.
Apr 26, 2021
I studied the fonts of the top 1000 websites. Here's what I learned.
A design-curious data scientist crawled the top 1000 websites to analyze their font selections. Here are the fascinating results and how you can use them to guide your web design decisions.
Apr 23, 2021
The ultimate checklist to starting your freelance graphic design business
Ready to build the freelance graphic design career of your dreams? Follow this checklist to set yourself up for success.
Apr 22, 2021
Your personal brand matters: Here are 3 ways you can start investing in it
Why your personal brand is crucial to the success of your creative career, plus the three most powerful ways to start investing in it.
Apr 21, 2021
Dribbble’s Playbook: The no-stress solution to keeping your portfolio up-to-date
Dribbble’s Playbook was recently updated with a new look & added features to help showcase your professional brand and easily keep your work up to date. Learn more!
Apr 20, 2021
5 steps to designing a personal logo (that you don't hate)
Designing your personal logo doesn’t have to be hard! Follow this 5-step process to learn how to be your own best client.
Apr 14, 2021
How to win more freelance graphic design clients (8 strategies)
Want to start building up your client base? Here are 8 strategies for freelance graphic designers to win more clients and projects.
Apr 13, 2021
5 steps to finding the right freelance graphic designer
Finding the right freelance graphic designer doesn’t have to be hard! Follow these 5 steps for
Apr 8, 2021
Why more and more web designers are moving from WordPress to Wix
Learn why millions of people worldwide are creating their websites with Wix, and why more and more professional web designers are leaving WordPress to join them.
Apr 7, 2021
Your favorite logo designs get a retro-inspired makeover
Get inspired by this graphic designer’s collection of retro-inspired logo designs.
Apr 6, 2021
Top 14 skills every web designer needs to get hired 2021
What skills do you need to become a hireable web designer? Here’s a complete checklist of skills you need to build a successful web design career in 2021.