Full-time designers for hire
Find the world’s best designers on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Yoga Perdana - Logo DesignerPro
Indonesia
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- branding
- icon
- illustration
- logo
Vladimir GruevPro
Odessa, Ukraine
About Vladimir Gruev
I am passionate about creating products with a strong visual identity. It helps digital brands move to the next level and increase user engagement — https://gruev.space/
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- art direction
- atomic design
- branding
- design systems
- digital identity
- fintech
- interaction design
- ios design
- landing page
- marketing website
- mobile design
- product design
- ui ux
- ux strategy
- visual identity design
- web design
Budiarti R.Pro
Indonesia • $30 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Creative Director @ Orely Studio
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
6–8 years
Skills
- android
- appdesign
- branding
- design graphic
- icon
- illustration
- landing page
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- web design
- website
Alexander Plyuto 🎲Pro
Odessa, Ukraine
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- app animation
- app design
- app ui
- app ux
- art direction
- atomic design
- dashboard
- design systems
- edtech
- fintech
- healthcare
- ios application design
- mobile interface
- product design
- web applications
- web apps