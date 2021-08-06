How to make an invoice as a freelancer 101

Whether you freelance occasionally or own a small business, you need to know how to create an invoice. Otherwise, how are you going to get paid for your work?

Proper invoicing not only ensures that you get paid on time, but it also comes in handy to keep track of your income and which customers pay promptly vs. which ones require reminders to make their payments.

In this article, we'll break down how to make an invoice, plus, we'll share our top recommendations for both free invoice templates (that anyone can use) and templates for serious freelance professionals.

But first, what is an invoice anyways?