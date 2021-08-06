Freelance Resources

Are you considering a career as a freelance graphic designer? Whether you dream of being your own boss or want to know exactly what it takes to run a successful creative business, we’re here to offer some guidance.

Illustration of design proposals.

Freelance

How to write a design proposal that wins freelance jobs

Everything you need to include in a winning design proposal. Learn best pract...

August 06, 2021 7 min read
Illustration of someone tracking finances on a piece of paper next to a calendar and calculator.

Freelance

The freelance designer's guide to writing off business expenses

Learn the most important tax deductions you should be aware of as freelancer....

August 06, 2021 6 min read
Illustration of different forms of money: Cash, credit card, coins, and gold.

Freelance

How to get paid as a freelance graphic designer

Learn standard best practices for charing your freelance clients and the best...

August 06, 2021 5 min read
Illustration of a freelance web designer working on a laptop

Freelance

9 ways to get new freelance web design clients

Top strategies to find new freelance web design clients fast and effectively....

July 29, 2021 5 min read
Illustration of a graphic designer next to a giant calculator and a pencil.

Freelance

Freelance Graphic Design Rates 2021

How much do freelance graphic designers make in 2021? Use our Freelance Graph...

August 06, 2021 6 min read
Illustration of a man sending many emails.

Freelance

How to write a cold email to get new clients (with templates)

A freelance graphic designer's guide to writing successful cold emails to you...

July 07, 2021 12 min read
Illustration of a freelance graphic designer working from home.

Freelance

The ultimate guide to freelance graphic design (2021)

Everything you need to build a profitable freelance graphic design business t...

August 06, 2021 10 min read
Illustration of pencils signing a contract.

Freelance

How to write a freelance graphic design contract 101

Everything your freelance graphic design should include and contract template...

August 06, 2021 9 min read
Illustration of a freelancer browsing the internet for jobs.

Freelance

10 best freelance websites to find graphic design work

These ten best freelance websites will help you find new graphic design clien...

July 08, 2021 7 min read
Illustration of the invoicing process.

Freelance

How to make an invoice as a freelancer 101

The freelance graphic designer's checklist for creating a professional invoic...

August 06, 2021 6 min read

Build your brand & unlock new  opportunities with Dribbble Pro

Learn more now
  • Lightbulb icon

    The #1 creative community online

  • Funnel icon

    Exclusive access to 1000s of leads

  • Lightning icon

    Create an instant portfolio in minutes

  • Dollar sign icon

    Promote your goods seamlessly

Stay in the loop with Dribbble

Pen tip icon

Stay ahead of the curve with access to the latest design news and trends

Cup icon

Level up by being the first to know of exclusive design workshops

Dollar sign icon

Unlock access to new career and freelance opportunities