How to write a design proposal that wins freelance jobs

If you’re a freelance graphic designer, chances are you’ll need to write a design proposal for some of your prospective clients. But if you’ve never written a design proposal before (or your design proposals aren’t winning you work), the process can be a bit daunting.

What should you include? What sets a winning design proposal apart from all the ones that are passed over? The answers are simpler than you might think.

Before we show you how to write a design proposal that wins you more work, let's talk about what a design proposal is (and why you really need one).