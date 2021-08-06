The freelance designer's guide to writing off business expenses

If you're a freelancer or self-employed individual, you are a business owner. And along with all the perks that come with owning your own business and being your own boss, there are also certain responsibilities you need to stay on top of.

Among the most important of those responsibilities is learning how to track and write off business expenses.

While this aspect of bookkeeping is often less exciting than tracking your income, it’s especially important when it’s time to file your taxes or do any year-end reporting necessary. It's also important to know which of your expenses are tax-deductible because it will help you save a lot of money and increase your business income over time.

In this guide, we'll go over the most important tax deductions you should be aware of as a self-employed individual or small business owner. Then, we'll share some best practices to help you track your finances and expenses so you're ready for tax time.

Let's get straight into it.