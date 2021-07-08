Freelance Graphic Design Rates 2021

The benefits of fixed project pricing:

Charging by the project is much easier than charging by the hour once you have a good handle on how long things take you to complete. You’ll need to factor in the design time, as well as the amount of time you spend working with the client. Extra rounds of feedback and revisions can quickly add up to a lot of extra hours, so you’ll want to factor that into your project quotes.

Here’s an example: let’s say you’re creating a new logo for a local company. You know that you need to earn $75 per hour. You estimate that it will take you 10 hours to do the actual design work (including research, design, and one or two rounds of revisions). So that adds up to $750.

That $750 is just the base quote, though. You’ll want to factor in any unexpected time you spend, such as an extra round of revisions or more research than you anticipated. So you add two extra hours to your quote, just in case, bringing it up to $900. It’s better to provide a more all-inclusive quote than to give a limited quote and then charge more if your client wants more revisions, etc. Clients generally don’t like unexpected expenses, and would rather pay a little more to know upfront exactly what they’re paying.

In some cases, you may find that your project quote doesn’t adequately cover the amount of time you invest in a project, while other times you’ll spend less time.

But if you’re good at estimating what goes into a project, you’ll typically find that it balances out.