10 best freelance websites to find graphic design work

As a graphic designer with a steady stream of projects and deadlines, finding new freelance work can quickly slip to the bottom of your priority list. You may feel comfortable with the amount of work currently on your plate, but it's always essential to keep your eyes peeled for new clients or freelance jobs so you keep getting paid.

The bad news is that finding freelance work takes a tiny bit of effort on your part. But the good news is that it’s pretty easy to secure freelance jobs online as a graphic designer.

Many designers feel overwhelmed with the process because of the sheer number of platforms and websites available. A quick Google search will yield hundreds of freelancing platforms (some with less than sterling reputations), which can be intimidating.

So if you're a freelancer looking for your next job, we’ve conducted our own search for the best platforms and put together this list of the top freelancing sites for designers.

A few of these freelancing websites are primarily for designers of different types, while others provide general job opportunities. You can get the most from these freelance websites if you sign up for several and build a portfolio of your best projects.