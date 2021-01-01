Recent new projects

    Redacted Posted about 1 hour ago
    Primate universe
    $50 - $1K
    I’m looking for graphic artists to create multiple monkeys, apes, gorillas, and other primate characters for my Munki universe. These primates will ride skateboards, surfboards, do some motocross, BMX, and maybe dabble in MMA fighting. anything you can imagine with extreme...
    Illustration Brand / Graphic Design Animation
    Redacted Posted about 2 hours ago
    Logo for luxury high end real estate
    $50 - $1K
    For our company, we need a professional that can use our basic logo and turn it into a kind, luxury logo regarding high-end real estate. The logo is already created but needs to be upgraded/highly improved to reflect the type of clientele our company is targeting. And the...
    Brand / Graphic Design
    Redacted Posted about 6 hours ago
    Hiring talented individual to make logo
    $50 - $1K
    I represent a Startup trying to integrate blockchain technology and web-based gaming. What we need: A logo that represents our innovative nature and industry We are into a clean minimal design that is also elegant and sophisticated. Of course, we want it to relate to our...
    Illustration Brand / Graphic Design
    Redacted Posted about 6 hours ago
    UI for Money management app
    $50 - $1K
    We are looking for a good designer who can give our app a new look at reasonable rates.
    UI / Visual Design Mobile Design
    Redacted Posted about 7 hours ago
    Real Estate Web and Mobile Application
    $1K - $10K
    I'm Looking for a professional for UX and Ui Design for Web and App /DMS Prefer someone who has done some real estate-related work.
    UX Design / Research UI / Visual Design Mobile Design
    Redacted Posted about 8 hours ago
    Logo design for startup brand
    $50 - $1K
    We are looking for a talented designer to create a logo for our brand. We are a startup developing a marketplace to connect companies with independent freelance talent using artificial intelligence. A detailed design brief will be provided to the selected designer.
    Brand / Graphic Design
    Redacted Posted about 8 hours ago
    Virtual Events Company Website
    $10K - $20K
    This project is to redesign the website for Lunchpool - a networking company that specializes in using tech to help clients create virtual and in-person gatherings. Unlike a typical zoom call, our online events happen on platforms like Remo.co, Spatial. chat, and Veertly and...
    Web Design Illustration Brand / Graphic Design
    Redacted Posted about 10 hours ago
    Looking for a UI Designer: Kidswear
    $50 - $1K
    Need a developer and designer who can curate a beautiful application UI and interface for a kids-themed application.
    UI / Visual Design
    Redacted Posted about 11 hours ago
    Art Work
    $50 - $1K
    Sun Rising in the Background with seven white horses running in front.
    Illustration
    Redacted Posted about 12 hours ago
    Looking for a logo design
    $50 - $1K
    We are looking for logo design, animated graphics, social media banners, etc. Les Meet creates settings for queer lovers and friends to meet and socialize through in-person and online events. We promote the visibility and inclusion of LGBTQ+ people across physical and...
    UI / Visual Design Brand / Graphic Design Animation
    Redacted Posted about 14 hours ago
    Logo and branding services needed
    $1K - $10K
    We are looking for a Graphic Designer to provide logo design and branding (colors, typography, etc.) for an application in the contactless payments space. The designer will be responsible for delivering a software product logo, colors, typography, and iconography. The...
    Illustration Brand / Graphic Design
    Redacted Posted about 16 hours ago
    Logo and Intro for Tamil YouTube Channel
    $50 - $1K
    I'm looking for a talented designer who can make a Logo and Intro Animation created for Tamil YouTube Channel called One Life Tamil. This channel would be focusing on New Tech/Gadgets review (unboxing), Car review, DIY, and Food review. ** Logo design requires the knowledge...
    Brand / Graphic Design Animation
    Redacted Posted about 18 hours ago
    UI/UX for Trivia/Quiz App
    $50 - $1K
    Hello, I am looking for a talented UI/UX designer to make us an app. Here are some of the features to be done: Needs to accommodate new Games  Tutorials for New games + streamline the old tutorials Need to have single wallet integration for all games Need to work in...
    UI / Visual Design Mobile Design Brand / Graphic Design
    Redacted Posted about 19 hours ago
    Mutual Fund App Designing Work
    $50 - $1K
    We are looking for a talented designer who can help us design the App for Mutual Fund (Investments) purchase and sale. along with portfolio tracker.. analytics, and other kinds of options like browsing and reviewing past decisions. Someone who has experience working in this...
    Product Design UI / Visual Design Mobile Design
    Redacted Posted about 19 hours ago
    Material UI/UX Design
    $1K - $10K
    We are a startup developing a mentorship marketplace, and we're looking for a UI/UX designer to take our basic sketches of what we want and turn it into beautiful designs that users will love. What we're looking for: 10-15 pages - including login, messaging, calendar,...
    UX Design / Research UI / Visual Design
    Redacted Posted about 21 hours ago
    UI UX Designer
    $1K - $10K
    I'm looking for talented designer who can use Adobe XD for interesting project
    Web Design UI / Visual Design Mobile Design
    Redacted Posted about 23 hours ago
    Badass UX Designer for Reward Based App
    $50 - $1K
    Hello, we are looking for a talented designer for our reward-based App, new age for millennials. It is a redemption heavy app, which will have various redemption and rewarding mechanism. However, it is going to create the first every INTEROPERABLE reward. Currently made for...
    UX Design / Research Product Design Mobile Design
    Redacted Posted about 23 hours ago
    Art for a night club special party
    $50 - $1K
    In a reality where nothing is clear anymore, where there is almost no stability, we invite you to sail with us for a few hours to an island of sanity. Island of sanity, is a concept that speaks of a place and/or a moment that makes you feel calm, secure, detached from stress...
    Illustration Animation
    Redacted Posted about 23 hours ago
    Illustrations to redesign Food pouch
    $50 - $1K
    Looking to hire a designer to help redesign new labels created for printing on Standup food pouches for startup business. Pls, confirm the Price.
    Product Design Illustration Brand / Graphic Design
    Redacted Posted 1 day ago
    Images for WordPress Website
    $50 - $1K
    I'd like to replace the default images on my WordPress website, this includes the logo.
    Web Design Brand / Graphic Design
    Redacted Posted 1 day ago
    Gaming Platform Logo
    $50 - $1K
    I am looking for a logo for a competition based gaming platform in India.
    Brand / Graphic Design
    Redacted Posted 1 day ago
    The Future
    More than $50K
    To design t-shirts and other professional stuff under logos.
    Product Design
    Redacted Posted 1 day ago
    logo for Arizona Premier tournaments
    $50 - $1K
    Baseball and softball tournament organization with events every weekend.
    Brand / Graphic Design
    Redacted Posted 1 day ago
    UX design
    $50 - $1K
    UX design for my photo and video sharing app
    Product Design
