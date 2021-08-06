How to write a cold email to get new clients (with templates)

Wouldn’t it be great if there was a clear cut, copy, and paste email template for cold emails that just works for landing new freelance clients? Unfortunately, this is not the case, and cold emailing does take a fair amount of time and effort… at least at first. 😉

A cold email needs to be short, powerful, and intriguing to be successful. While there may not be a cold email formula that wins every time, in this blog post, we'll show you how to improve your cold emails and pitching process in 5 simple steps—from finding the right person to contact, how to write engaging subject lines, the art of the follow-up, and everything in between.

Plus, we'll share some effective cold email templates to help you get started.

But first, Let’s start with the basics.