Official Playoff
Dribbble

Design a logo using negative space

by Dribbble on May 17, 2021

Illo 4x

Hey Dribbblers! Who's ready to practice their design skills this week?


Your Dribbble Weekly Warm-Up prompt is to design a logo that makes clever use of negative space.


What is a negative space logo, you ask? The most famous example is the iconic FedEx logo where an arrow is formed out of the negative space created by the letters.


Designing a successful negative space logo isn’t always easy, but there are a few tried and true techniques you can use to implement the technique. You can check out some great negative space logo examples  to get you inspired.

We can't wait to see what you design!

How to participate

Learn More Here!
1

Design

Use this week’s warm-up prompt to flex your design muscles and hone your skills. Work however you want, but keep it low-stress and fun!

2

Rebound

Design something and hit the button above to Rebound this Shot before May 17 to participate in this week’s prompt!

3

Explore

Check out all of this week’s Weekly Warm-Up community submissions below, and keep an eye out for our blog recap and social features!

70 Rebounds
View all Rebounds
  1. Negative Space Logo sport archery negative space arrow logo print illustration weekly warm-up graphic design adobe photoshop design
    Negative Space Logo
  2. Negative VD Funky Logo logo vector design illustration branding
    Negative VD Funky Logo
  3. Weekly Warmup (68) - Negative Space Logo doge bitcoin mars spacex tesla negative space logo negative space elon musk elonmusk logo weekly warm-up
    Weekly Warmup (68) - Negative Space Logo
  4. Logo design Hedgilla 🦔 #1 logo graphic design hedgehog negative space logo hedgilla illustrator weeklywarmup character logo design vector logo vector design
    1
    Logo design Hedgilla 🦔 #1
  5. Letter S and Swan logo negative space logo minimalist letter s logo letters abstract logo bird logo
    Letter S and Swan logo
  6. A is for Adventure negative branding logo teepee mountains adventure a logo negative space negativespace
    A is for Adventure
  7. DreamFinder negative space logo graphic design concept dream finder finder find dream negative space negativespace logo
    DreamFinder negative space logo
  8. [Logo] The Sailing Sun typeface vector illustration vector art artwork design 2d illustration 2d art negative space logo negative space negative logo design logotype logo
    [Logo] The Sailing Sun
  9. Monarch Logo - Logo using negative space design vector dribbble shot dribbble weeklywarmup illustration logo
    Monarch Logo - Logo using negative space
  10. design a logo that makes clever use of negative space white black illustration vector branding ui logo graphic design adobe illustrator
    design a logo that makes clever use of negative space
  11. using negative space coreldraw adobe illustrator simple design negative space logo design
    using negative space
  12. Jawire | J letter Modern Logo negative space headphone electronics logo tech logo headphone logo icon design design illustration branding adobe illustrator minimal color logodesign minimalistic logo
    Jawire | J letter Modern Logo
  13. Cut logo vector flat artwork cut playoff weeklywarmup design logo
    Cut logo
  14. Wiltek Technologies Logo aesthetic modern trend clean 2d logo tech logo negative-space logo design logo dribbbleweeklywarmup flat minimalist logo minimal negative space logo negativespace negative space
    Wiltek Technologies Logo
  15. Cubes Upcycling logo flat tag simple clean isometric design isometric cube personal project canvas upcycling typography 2d icon branding logo building letter design vector illustration
    Sign up
    Cubes Upcycling logo
  16. Mirror Architecture logo dimension mirror yellow negative space macbook mac wall art simple clean branding typography ui logo architecture design vector 2d isometric icon illustration
    Sign up
    Mirror Architecture logo
  17. R is for Rabbit cute graphic design logo negative space animal letter
    R is for Rabbit
  18. Cubic Records logo geometry isometric art music record personal project logo simple clean negative space design letter typography 3d branding ui vector 2d isometric icon illustration
    Sign up
    Cubic Records logo
  19. Cubic Books logo signage cube geometry publishing house book wall art negative space 3d clean simple typography letter branding ui design vector 2d isometric icon illustration
    Sign up
    Cubic Books logo
  20. Airwolf Space logo
    Airwolf Space
  21. Negative Space PromptNo68 icon logo negative space pencil print illustration weekly warm-up graphic design adobe photoshop design
    Negative Space PromptNo68
  22. Dribbble WeeklyWarmUp PromptNo68 Martini negative space negative-space martini graphic print illustration weekly warm-up graphic design adobe photoshop design
    Dribbble WeeklyWarmUp PromptNo68 Martini
  23. Covid vaccine logo vector illustration logo ui flatdesign artist design vector iilustration
    Covid vaccine logo
  24. Moon Collective stars planets satellite negative space moon galaxy space outline 36 days of type illustration vector dribbbleweeklywarmup
    Moon Collective