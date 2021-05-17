Design a logo using negative space

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Dribbblers! Who's ready to practice their design skills this week?
Your Dribbble Weekly Warm-Up prompt is to design a logo that makes clever use of negative space.
What is a negative space logo, you ask? The most famous example is the iconic FedEx logo where an arrow is formed out of the negative space created by the letters.
Designing a successful negative space logo isn’t always easy, but there are a few tried and true techniques you can use to implement the technique. You can check out some great negative space logo examples
to get you inspired.
We can't wait to see what you design!
Use this week’s warm-up prompt to flex your design muscles and hone your skills. Work however you want, but keep it low-stress and fun!
Design something and hit the button above to Rebound this Shot before May 17 to participate in this week’s prompt!
Check out all of this week’s Weekly Warm-Up community submissions below, and keep an eye out for our blog recap and social features!