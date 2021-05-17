Design a logo using negative space

Hey Dribbblers! Who's ready to practice their design skills this week?



Your Dribbble Weekly Warm-Up prompt is to design a logo that makes clever use of negative space.





What is a negative space logo, you ask? The most famous example is the iconic FedEx logo where an arrow is formed out of the negative space created by the letters.





Designing a successful negative space logo isn’t always easy, but there are a few tried and true techniques you can use to implement the technique. You can check out some great negative space logo examples to get you inspired.



We can't wait to see what you design!