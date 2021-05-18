Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Logo design Hedgilla 🦔 #1

Logo design Hedgilla 🦔 #1 logo graphic design hedgehog negative space logo hedgilla illustrator weeklywarmup character logo design vector logo vector design
Hedgilla is a little hedgehog that thinks of itself as of a big dangerous creature, say at least Godzilla. Therefore, I have used skyscrapers, both as quills and in negative space at the bottom, for the more city-like, "Godzill-ish" look.
Based on a real, small-big animal 🦔

