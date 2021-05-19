Shiddhartha Sinha | Logo Designer

Jawire | J letter Modern Logo

Jawire | J letter Modern Logo negative space headphone electronics logo tech logo headphone logo icon design design illustration branding adobe illustrator minimal color logodesign minimalistic logo
Here in this logo, I've integrated negative space in the headphone Using the Letter "J", I tried a modern minimalistic headphone.

Hope you like this shot! If you do Press "L" ❤ 😉
