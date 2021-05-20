Ankita Thakur

TheatreAge

Ankita Thakur
Ankita Thakur
  • Save
TheatreAge brand children weekly warmup identity branding kids brand negative space logo theatre
Download color palette

Identity for TheatreAge, a non-government organisation that engages the underprivileged children in performing arts.

See complete brand language on https://www.behance.net/unkita

E8f2893331ee0ed4168f8d3f30c19ab8
Rebound of
Design a logo using negative space
By Dribbble
Ankita Thakur
Ankita Thakur

More by Ankita Thakur

View profile
    • Like