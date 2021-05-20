Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Moon Collective

Moon Collective stars planets satellite negative space moon galaxy space outline 36 days of type illustration vector dribbbleweeklywarmup
Going against every fibre of my being and triggering all kinds of OCD tendencies posting this in the middle of an alphabet, but couldn't pass up the opportunity to repurpose it for the current Dribbble Weekly Warmup using negative space to create a logo. Forgive me!

