Cubes Upcycling logo

Cubes Upcycling logo flat tag simple clean isometric design isometric cube personal project canvas upcycling typography 2d icon branding logo building letter design vector illustration
  1. room with cubes upcycling logo.jpg
  2. cubes recycle_upcycling.png
  3. cubes upcycle canvas.jpg
  4. upcycling gift tag label-mockup.jpg

It was fun playing with negative spaces for logos, so couldn't stop and created 4 different logos.
*Any feedback would be greatly appreciated 🙂 Thank you.
Get in touch:
Instagram | Istock | Society6 | Behance | Etsy

