TheatreAge

TheatreAge weekly warmup blackandwhite type brand branding identity minimal negative space logo theatre
Identity for TheatreAge, a non-government organisation that engages the underprivileged children in performing arts. Other than teaching drama, the group also organises street plays and theatre performances as means to generate funds and give exposure to the young learners

