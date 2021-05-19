Kailash Saravanan

Wiltek Technologies Logo

Kailash Saravanan
Kailash Saravanan
  • Save
Wiltek Technologies Logo aesthetic modern trend clean 2d logo tech logo negative-space logo design logo dribbbleweeklywarmup flat minimalist logo minimal negative space logo negativespace negative space
Download color palette

So here is my shot for the dribbble weekly warmup.

Logo designed for Wiltek Technologies, an IT-based consulting company.

Press "L" or "F" if you like my work.
Also feel free to leave your feedback. It really means a lot to me :)

Feel free to check out my
Behance Portfolio | Personal website | Instagram

If you have any queries, drop me a mail at : kailashsr38@gmail.com

Thank you!

E8f2893331ee0ed4168f8d3f30c19ab8
Rebound of
Design a logo using negative space
By Dribbble
Kailash Saravanan
Kailash Saravanan

More by Kailash Saravanan

View profile
    • Like