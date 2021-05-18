Weekly Warmup (68) - Negative Space Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Made a random logo for the man in the news: Elon Musk.
Design Explanations:
1) Tesla Logo between M & U
2) K inspired by SpaceX logo
3) O is filled in a similar fashion like The Boring Company's logo
4) O has an outline of DOGE (You know why)
5) Bitcoin logo between U & S (Twitter people know better)
Press F if you like it!
Feedback is appreciated.