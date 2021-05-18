Weekly Warmup (68) - Negative Space Logo

Made a random logo for the man in the news: Elon Musk.

Design Explanations:

1) Tesla Logo between M & U

2) K inspired by SpaceX logo

3) O is filled in a similar fashion like The Boring Company's logo

4) O has an outline of DOGE (You know why)

5) Bitcoin logo between U & S (Twitter people know better)

Feedback is appreciated.