Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mayank Maurya

Weekly Warmup (68) - Negative Space Logo

Mayank Maurya
Mayank Maurya
  • Save
Weekly Warmup (68) - Negative Space Logo doge bitcoin mars spacex tesla negative space logo negative space elon musk elonmusk logo weekly warm-up
Download color palette

Made a random logo for the man in the news: Elon Musk.

Design Explanations:
1) Tesla Logo between M & U
2) K inspired by SpaceX logo
3) O is filled in a similar fashion like The Boring Company's logo
4) O has an outline of DOGE (You know why)
5) Bitcoin logo between U & S (Twitter people know better)

Press F if you like it!
Feedback is appreciated.

E8f2893331ee0ed4168f8d3f30c19ab8
Rebound of
Design a logo using negative space
By Dribbble
Mayank Maurya
Mayank Maurya

More by Mayank Maurya

View profile
    • Like