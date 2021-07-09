Official Playoff
Design the brand identity for a lemonade stand.

by Dribbble on Jul 9, 2021

Your weekly warm-up challenge this week is to design a brand identity for a lemonade stand.


Have fun designing a logo and any other brand assets you think a lemonade stand might need. Choose a refreshing color palette and typography to compliment your lemonade stand's brand aesthetic and most importantly, have fun with the process!


How to participate

Design

Use this week’s warm-up prompt to flex your design muscles and hone your skills. Work however you want, but keep it low-stress and fun!

Rebound

Design something and hit the button above to Rebound this shot before July 19 to participate in this week’s prompt!

Explore

Check out all of this week’s Weekly Warm-Up community submissions below, and keep an eye out for our blog recap and social features!