Design the brand identity for a lemonade stand.

Howdy, Dribbblers!



Who's ready to flex their creative muscles?





Your weekly warm-up challenge this week is to design a brand identity for a lemonade stand.





Have fun designing a logo and any other brand assets you think a lemonade stand might need. Choose a refreshing color palette and typography to compliment your lemonade stand's brand aesthetic and most importantly, have fun with the process!





We can't wait to see what you create.