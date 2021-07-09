Design the brand identity for a lemonade stand.

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Howdy, Dribbblers!
Who's ready to flex their creative muscles?
Your weekly warm-up challenge this week is to design a brand identity for a lemonade stand.
Have fun designing a logo and any other brand assets you think a lemonade stand might need. Choose a refreshing color palette and typography to compliment your lemonade stand's brand aesthetic and most importantly, have fun with the process!
We can't wait to see what you create.
Use this week’s warm-up prompt to flex your design muscles and hone your skills. Work however you want, but keep it low-stress and fun!
Design something and hit the button above to Rebound this shot before July 19 to participate in this week’s prompt!
Check out all of this week’s Weekly Warm-Up community submissions below, and keep an eye out for our blog recap and social features!