Marie Sara Auproux

Lemonade stand

Marie Sara Auproux
Marie Sara Auproux
  • Save
Lemonade stand logotype uxdesign uidesign uiux ui branding logo illustrator figma illustration graphism graphicdesign vector design
Download color palette

Hello 👋🏼,
Weekly Warm‑Up : Design a brand identity for a lemonade stand!

Hope you like it!

Hit "L" if you like my work! 👍😎

And if you're interested in my work :
▶ check my website www.marie-sara.com

Please give your feedback ✅

Marie-Sara 😉

394f30e06c96de398840727f021d5adf
Rebound of
Design the brand identity for a lemonade stand.
By Dribbble
Marie Sara Auproux
Marie Sara Auproux

More by Marie Sara Auproux

View profile
    • Like