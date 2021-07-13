Stephen Ballou

Lemon Empire

Stephen Ballou
Stephen Ballou
  • Save
Lemon Empire
Download color palette

Sometimes the neighborhood Lemonade stand had bigger goals in mind.

394f30e06c96de398840727f021d5adf
Rebound of
Design the brand identity for a lemonade stand.
By Dribbble
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Stephen Ballou
Stephen Ballou

More by Stephen Ballou

View profile
    • Like