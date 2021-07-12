Darral Garner

Yellow Lemon - Spiked Lemonade

Darral Garner
Darral Garner
Hire Me
  • Save
Yellow Lemon - Spiked Lemonade beach sun heat summer bright illustration branding design adobe illustrator logo garner drink lime fun lemonade stand challenge lemon
Download color palette

Fun concept for lemonade stand branding challenge.

394f30e06c96de398840727f021d5adf
Rebound of
Design the brand identity for a lemonade stand.
By Dribbble
Darral Garner
Darral Garner
In the beginning, there was logos.
Hire Me

More by Darral Garner

View profile
    • Like