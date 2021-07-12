Lemonde | Brand identity for a lemonade stand

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hey, guys!
Coming back to you with a new shot — brand identity for a lemonade stand design ⚕️
Designed a visual branding for a lemonade stand with a stand so we can have a look and feel on how will the logo and branding look once it's getting out in the real world.
Put your feedback and don't forget to press the like button. hope you like it. More design is coming soon. Stay connected. Let me know your feedback, Have any suggestions, drop them in the comments below.
Currently taking on new projects.
E-mail me at — hinischalsubba@gmail.com
and let's build something together!
Instagram Link:
https://www.instagram.com/nischhalsubba/
My design portfolio:
https://www.behance.net/nischhal