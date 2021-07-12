Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nischhal Raj Subba

Lemonde | Brand identity for a lemonade stand

Nischhal Raj Subba
Nischhal Raj Subba
  • Save
Lemonde | Brand identity for a lemonade stand lemon lemon stand lemonde vector landing page design illustration graphic design weekly design weekly warm up logo logo design branding lemonade stand
Download color palette

Hey, guys!

Coming back to you with a new shot — brand identity for a lemonade stand design ⚕️

Designed a visual branding for a lemonade stand with a stand so we can have a look and feel on how will the logo and branding look once it's getting out in the real world.

Put your feedback and don't forget to press the like button. hope you like it. More design is coming soon. Stay connected. Let me know your feedback, Have any suggestions, drop them in the comments below.
-----------------------------------------------------------

Currently taking on new projects.
E-mail me at — hinischalsubba@gmail.com
and let's build something together!

-----------------------------------------------------------

Instagram Link:
https://www.instagram.com/nischhalsubba/

-----------------------------------------------------------

My design portfolio:
https://www.behance.net/nischhal

394f30e06c96de398840727f021d5adf
Rebound of
Design the brand identity for a lemonade stand.
By Dribbble
Nischhal Raj Subba
Nischhal Raj Subba

More by Nischhal Raj Subba

View profile
    • Like