Amanecer Lemonade vacation holiday rays sunshine sol sun cultural morning dawn fun yellow green fruit beach mexico tropical lemonade lemon amanecer
Jammin' to Spanish tropical music came up with this Logo for a lemonade stand called: Amanecer (Dawn) inspired by the peacefulness of the morning at the beach in Mexico.

Design the brand identity for a lemonade stand.
