Brijesh Rana

Brand identity for a lemonade stand

Brijesh Rana
Brijesh Rana
Hire Me
  • Save
Brand identity for a lemonade stand brand identity logo concept creative logo logo
Download color palette

Crafted a beautiful logo with lush green and fresh lemon color for the lemonade logo design. To represent it’s fresh identity with typography combination of Samantha and Smile of the Ocean.

Have a project to discuss?

The One Technologies is a top-notch Graphic design company having completed 400+ projects for our international clients. You can contact us or email on info@theonetechnologies.com

394f30e06c96de398840727f021d5adf
Rebound of
Design the brand identity for a lemonade stand.
By Dribbble
View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Brijesh Rana
Brijesh Rana
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Brijesh Rana

View profile
    • Like