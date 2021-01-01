Hire freelance web designers in Montréal, QC

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 289 freelance web designers in Montréal, QC available for hire

  • Aurélien Salomon ➔

    Montréal, Canada, USA

    Longwalks - iOS App - featured by Oprah Winfrey lottie custom illustration unique engagment discussion profile home messages post journal feed usablity user experience motion animation react flutter ios app design
    Longwalks - iOS App - featured by Oprah Winfrey product app design android mobile app illustrations simple trendy profile feed sharing usability retention engagement clean journal ios
    Android Flutter Reward App - Login & Feed ux ui events visual design unique simple seamless navigation onboarding login android mobile app
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Orizon: UI/UX Design Agency

    Montréal, Canada, USA

    Educational App app study app learning platform course app online school educational app educational app ui design imran uiux ux ui ux ui design mobile ui ui design app design mobile app mobile app design
    Game Store mobile concept uidesign esports video games games store mobile dark mode
    NFT Mobile App nft app crypto app crypto art ethereum nft imran application app uiux ux ui ux ui design mobile ui ui design app design mobile app mobile app design app ui design
    • Web Design
    • Product Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Mobile Design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Ali Zafar Iqbal

    Montreal, Quebec, Canada

    Archived chronicles brutalisim publishing sharing streamapp naturalux touch app tablet gaming twitch live streaming streaming design animation adobe xd motion design minimal ui ux
    Revelations brutalism engine scifi enviroment rendering c4d interactiondesign portfolio components ux motion graphics graphic design 3d animation
    Rooted Formalities engine dashboard onboarding splash screen minimalisim minimalistic minimal colorful render blender c4d figma adobe xd branding motion graphics graphic design 3d animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Andres Gonzalez

    Montreal

    ᄃYBΣЯƬЯЦᄃK 🔴🚀 editorial electric car cyber truck graphic design project x dribbble invite sale prints ilustracion flat graphic design vector illustration mars truck elon musk elon tesla cybertruck
    Spring is here! 🌱 spring season season springtime gardener greenhouse garden gardening roses flowers spring character design modern icon ilustracion flat graphic design vector illustration
    Copies copies 📄 copy copies office printing press printer paper photocopy printing services printing design printing character design modern ilustracion flat graphic design vector illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Mathieu Serrano

    Montreal

    Life House iOS app lifehouse hotel iphone branding ios app design ux ui
    Sunset Beach sunset red paint brush design illustration art procreate palette summer beach illustrator illustration
    Sunday Evening smoke wine vector gif animation design illustrator illustration motion design motion
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • henrique j. tramontina

    Montréal, Canada

    Missed Connection Plan travel app product design ios design app ui ux
    social-drinking-distancing social distance graphic design illustrator colors vector ui flat illustration
    dimanche petit déjeuner cream cheese philadelphia oatly milk morning sunday breakfast illustrator design colors vector ui flat illustration
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Fabien Laborie

    Montréal

    Animated thingy logo blockletters typography branding motion
    Figma training ui branding conference presentation talk slides figma
    Uplet Calendar views ios app mobile time schedule booking agenda ui calendar app calendar
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Carine Teyrouz

    Montreal, Canada

    Information Architecture | Webapp webapplication webapp deliverables architecture chart flowchart process informationarchitecture userflow
    UX Personalization | Fintech uxdesign designthinking userresearch personas consulting strategy
    Freight Management Mobile App product design shipping management user-centered shipping container ios carrier shipping freight mobile app design ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Aycan Elijah

    Montreal, Canada

    Add to Collection - Moodboards moodboard add collection app ui design ui
    Norban Web Client find homes real estate web app ui design
    Norban Web Client find homes real estate web app ui design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Anthony Morell

    Montreal

    Montreal Canadiens minimalist illustration brand champion mtl habs stanley cup nhl canadiens montreal
    Leave no trace planet tnf brand mountain hike nature earth leave no trace the north face
    Salmon minimalist illustration salmons fishing fish running shoes salomon salmon
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • benjamin saravia

    montreal

    Boostmi App design system design ux design branding ux ui
    Bookmark / Insert bookmark print
    Beer Kombucha can designs branding design packaging
    • Product Design

