Hire freelance designers in Montréal, QC

  • Aurélien Salomon ➔

    Aurélien Salomon ➔

    Montréal, Canada, USA

    Longwalks - iOS App - featured by Oprah Winfrey lottie custom illustration unique engagment discussion profile home messages post journal feed usablity user experience motion animation react flutter ios app design
    Longwalks - iOS App - featured by Oprah Winfrey product app design android mobile app illustrations simple trendy profile feed sharing usability retention engagement clean journal ios
    Android Flutter Reward App - Login & Feed ux ui events visual design unique simple seamless navigation onboarding login android mobile app
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Orizon: UI/UX Design Agency

    Orizon: UI/UX Design Agency

    Montréal, Canada, USA

    style frame for video explainer blue office mom daughter parents graphic design animation motion graphics branding ui logo article design flat vector drawing design illustration 2d art
    Educational App online school study app e learning learning app course app learning platform education app educational app online course imran minimal mobile uxui design mobile apps mobile ui mobile app app ui design uiux ux
    Swap 😺🤘 vuesax components design crypto ios application app dark mode cryptocurrency fluent interface minimal ux ui ethereum eth bitcoin btc exchange swap
    • Web Design
    • Product Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Mobile Design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Andres Gonzalez

    Andres Gonzalez

    Montreal

    ᄃYBΣЯƬЯЦᄃK 🔴🚀 editorial electric car cyber truck graphic design project x dribbble invite sale prints ilustracion flat graphic design vector illustration mars truck elon musk elon tesla cybertruck
    Spring is here! 🌱 spring season season springtime gardener greenhouse garden gardening roses flowers spring character design modern icon ilustracion flat graphic design vector illustration
    Copies copies 📄 copy copies office printing press printer paper photocopy printing services printing design printing character design modern ilustracion flat graphic design vector illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Ali Zafar Iqbal

    Ali Zafar Iqbal

    Montreal, Quebec, Canada

    Archived chronicles brutalisim publishing sharing streamapp naturalux touch app tablet gaming twitch live streaming streaming design animation adobe xd motion design minimal ui ux
    Revelations brutalism engine scifi enviroment rendering c4d interactiondesign portfolio components ux motion graphics graphic design 3d animation
    Rooted Formalities engine dashboard onboarding splash screen minimalisim minimalistic minimal colorful render blender c4d figma adobe xd branding motion graphics graphic design 3d animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Anthony Morell

    Anthony Morell

    Montreal

    Montreal Canadiens minimalist illustration brand champion mtl habs stanley cup nhl canadiens montreal
    Leave no trace planet tnf brand mountain hike nature earth leave no trace the north face
    Salmon minimalist illustration salmons fishing fish running shoes salomon salmon
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Mathieu Bureau

    Mathieu Bureau

    MONTREAL

    Lockdown student
    aquarium montreal vector art aquarium fish sardine cat manekineko
    Cheerleader Collectiv Brew music fanfar jazz phonograph records harmony vintage bicycle triangle ochestra drum pinup beer design branding illustration character vector montreal vector art
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Fabien Laborie

    Fabien Laborie

    Montréal

    Animated thingy logo blockletters typography branding motion
    Figma training ui branding conference presentation talk slides figma
    Uplet Calendar views ios app mobile time schedule booking agenda ui calendar app calendar
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • henrique j. tramontina

    henrique j. tramontina

    Montréal, Canada

    Missed Connection Plan travel app product design ios design app ui ux
    social-drinking-distancing social distance graphic design illustrator colors vector ui flat illustration
    dimanche petit déjeuner cream cheese philadelphia oatly milk morning sunday breakfast illustrator design colors vector ui flat illustration
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Mathieu Serrano

    Mathieu Serrano

    Montreal

    Sunset Beach sunset red paint brush design illustration art procreate palette summer beach illustrator illustration
    Sunday Evening smoke wine vector gif animation design illustrator illustration motion design motion
    Life Stories lifehouse stories hospitality hotel blog minimal design brand branding webflow
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Eddy Tritten

    Eddy Tritten

    Montreal, Quebec

    Alura - My cat france postal stamp lettering flat geometry dribbble warmup weekly pyrenees vector design typography letter illustration eddy cute animal pet cat
    Logo Up & Coming competition performance coming sky fly feather coaching personality fitness athlete management fire eagle bird esports sport branding mark logo eddy
    Logo Mama Drafts concepts middleeast letter monograms monogram kids parenting parent social mom mama eye mothers eddy branding mark logo brainstorming exploration drafts
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Aycan Elijah

    Aycan Elijah

    Montreal, Canada

    Add to Collection - Moodboards moodboard add collection app ui design ui
    Norban Web Client find homes real estate web app ui design
    Norban Web Client find homes real estate web app ui design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design

