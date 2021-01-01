Hire freelance motion graphics designers

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 10,000 + freelance motion graphics designers available for hire

  • Alex Gorbunov

    Alex Gorbunov

    Checkboard - icon animation 2d animation alexgoo motion logo motion design logo intro verification logo icon seamless loop logo reveal animated logo icon animation logo animation brand animation branding motion graphics pre-loader
    Gamepix - Logo Animation animated typography gradient motion design motion after effects 2d logo animation logo reveal icon animation logo intro motion logo pixels pre-loader animated logo 2d animation alexgoo brand animation branding motion graphics
    Gamepix - Icon Animation motion graphics brand animation branding alexgoo 2d animation animated logo pre-loader pixels motion logo logo intro icon animation logo reveal logo animation 2d
    • Animation
  • Nikita Melnikov

    Nikita Melnikov

    Berlin

    Logo Animation - OTTA ux intro logo animation smooth splash app otto icon motion graphics branding lottie motion design logo animation
    Klarna Card ux ui card animation credit finance productdesign bank card branding motion design animation 3d animation 3d
    Icon - Salary finance money salary microanimation branding logo ui illustration 2d brand logo animation klarna icon motion design animation
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Tigran Manukyan

    Tigran Manukyan

    Armenia,Yerevan

    Fish motion design motion graphics render cinema 4d 3d c4d fish animation fish 3d 3d character animation 3d character ui logo design after effects loop illustration character 2d gif animation
    Crypto Chip design loop isometric animation isometric illustration isometric glow 2d animation 3d animation nft etherium crypto cinema 4d after effects gif animation
    mobile typography 3d modeling cinema 4d c4d illustration 2d 3d artwork 3d artist 3d art motion design mobile typography mobile animation iphone 3d 3d animation 3d ui logo after effects animation
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Christophe Zidler

    Christophe Zidler

    Paris

    Microsoft cubes 3D branding microsoft puzzle transparent rubiks cube ice glossy transparency colors cubes cube octane illustration 3d c4d
    Microsoft 3D cubes looks shiny glossy opacity futur microsoft fluent design colors reflection square transparency glass cgi octane 3d c4d design cubes
    Microsoft 3D motion strip band square sequence camera motion design branding cubes datas microsoft glass colors design illustration 3d c4d animation motion gif
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Mate Miminoshvili

    Mate Miminoshvili

    Georgia

    Distinct creative logo animation icon animation 2d animation logo reveal splash screen animation liquid lettering logo animation text animation text logo animation lettering animation design ux ui gif intro after effects motion logo animation branding logo motion graphics
    maxew logo animation morphing transformation ambigram logo smooth text animation animated gif animated logo elastic icon animation logoanimation animation logo reveal intro after effects motion ux ui gif logo animation
    logo animation collection profesional logo animation branding 2danimation animation dribbble logo animation fila logo animation apple logo animation morphinganimation iconanimation logoanimation morphing icon animation ux ui logo reveal intro after effects motion gif logo animation
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Wanda Arca

    Wanda Arca

    Neuquén, Argentina.

    Breakfast time domestika morning cup bread tostada breakfast cafe coffe brush texture illustration procreate
    Rootstrap video reel interaction logo web app motion graphics motion design abstrat after effects motion illustration typography ui freelance work reel animation
    Malefic finger francia frances french bad evil illustration mindcentury character finger procreate
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Matthew Jedrzejewski

    Matthew Jedrzejewski

    Warsaw, Poland

    Cloth exploration branding design motion design loop motion after effects octane render 3d c4d houdini animation
    First Man loop motion illustration design 2.5d after effects motion design parallax 2d animation
    Charlotte Art Exhibition branding gradient app web ux ui after effects motiondesign motion c4d octane 3d animation
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Yup Nguyen

    Yup Nguyen

    HCM, Vietnam

    Tour de Freelance - iconAnimation olympic tokyo olympic road bike cycling icon animation minimal icon character motion illustration after effects animation
    Curated - How it works micro-animation pin map check walkthrough onboarding ux icon animation shopping hand motion ui icon illustration after effects animation
    Promote 👨‍💻 motion empty state marketing social sharing promote share ui icon character illustration after effects animation
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Piotr Wojtczak

    Piotr Wojtczak

    Katowice, Poland

    Gnosis Safe - digital assets abstract explainer illustration motion after effects motion design 2d animation mograph motion graphics animation
    oasis.app hype video crypto seed phrase ethereum cryptocurrency bitcoin abstract explainer motion after effects motion design 2d animation mograph motion graphics animation
    Matcha - All tokens spiral particles cryptocurrency defi ethereum bitcoin tokens crypto video motion motion design after effects 3d animation 2d animation mograph motion graphics animation
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • David Urbinati

    David Urbinati

    West Palm Beach, FL

    Toy Boat cel frame by frame 2d animation after effects animation
    Cells procreate cel framebyframe 2d animation animation
    Twelv - First Post 3d animation character 2d animation motion graphics motion design after effects animation
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Motion Design School

    Motion Design School

    Cotton flower leafs cotton oranges vase flowers flower 2d art illustrator aftereffects design tutorial motion design illustration animation
    Sun Walkcycke character cute character character animation character design tutorial frame by frame design framebyframe motion design illustration animation
    Easy retopology of your 3D models – Cinema 4D Tutorial motion character 3d topology mesh tutorial cinema4d
    • Animation
    • Illustration

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.