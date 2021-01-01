Hire freelance product designers in Montréal, QC
Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent againLearn more
Ana Miminoshvili
3–5 years experience
Matt Pamer
9+ years experience
Laura Reen
6–8 years experience
Brian Whitfield
6–8 years experience
Breno Bitencourt
9+ years experience
Maya Ealey
3–5 years experience
Nathan Walker
9+ years experience
Kylie Sky Souza
6–8 years experience
Gloria Shugleva
6–8 years experience
Viewing 11 out of 289 freelance product designers in Montréal, QC available for hire
-
Aurélien Salomon ➔
Montréal, Canada, USA
- Mobile Design
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Orizon: UI/UX Design Agency
Montréal, Canada, USA
- Web Design
- Product Design
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
- Mobile Design
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Animation
- Illustration
- Leadership
-
Ali Zafar Iqbal
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Andres Gonzalez
Montreal
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Mathieu Serrano
Montreal
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
-
henrique j. tramontina
Montréal, Canada
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
-
Fabien Laborie
Montréal
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
-
Carine Teyrouz
Montreal, Canada
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Aycan Elijah
Montreal, Canada
- Brand / Graphic Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
-
benjamin saravia
montreal
- Product Design
-
Anthony Morell
Montreal
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Want to browse more designers for hire?
We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.
How it works
-
Search & Filter
Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.
-
Direct Access
Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.
-
Close the deal
Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.