Hire freelance designers in Canada

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 2,622 freelance designers in Canada available for hire

  • Aurélien Salomon ➔

    Montréal, Canada, USA

    Longwalks - iOS App - featured by Oprah Winfrey lottie custom illustration unique engagment discussion profile home messages post journal feed usablity user experience motion animation react flutter ios app design
    Longwalks - iOS App - featured by Oprah Winfrey product app design android mobile app illustrations simple trendy profile feed sharing usability retention engagement clean journal ios
    Android Flutter Reward App - Login & Feed ux ui events visual design unique simple seamless navigation onboarding login android mobile app
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Dmitri Litvinov

    Toronto, ON

    Honk App Icon messaging app messaging app icon designer ux ui ios honk icon app
    iOS App | Navigation Icons irl bell icon lines notifications calendar search discover ux ui app ios icon design icon set icons
    Music Dashboard Icons dashboard ux ui listen data private lock song shuffle play notes iconography icon designer icon set icons music
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Jetpacks and Rollerskates

    Toronto, ON - Kitchener, ON

    Cyber Punk Fox virtual reality vector vr boombox 90s 80s animal fox cyberpunk ui logo design cartoon retro cute character design blake stevenson jetpacks and rollerskates illustration
    Kitty Cup, Kitty Cat Cafe coffee cafe building cardboard kitty cat logo design cartoon retro cute character design blake stevenson jetpacks and rollerskates illustration
    TED LASSO - Be a Goldfish happy moustache television tv ted lasso design cartoon retro cute character design blake stevenson jetpacks and rollerskates illustration
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Kevin Moran

    Toronto

    Icons, Icons, Icons (again...) icons navigation toronto tech calculator kira green bank lock key suitcase
    Album Cover Art pastels cactus planet watch artwork monoline vector music art album
    Digital Document Review document paper globe compass dna toronto tech
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Ben Didier

    Vancouver, BC

    Swagger filigree ornate monoline design packaging illustration
    Aeschylus etching engraving monoline portrait illustration
    Habanero design label logo packaging branding lettering typography
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jeremy Vessey

    Prince Edward Island, Canada

    The Parkshore Font Collection label retro branding vintage typeface hand drawn typography hand lettering font collection hand drawn font hand drawn logo hand drawn
    Birchfield Alphabet hand lettering vintage logo branding retro font typeface logo lettering typography vintage
    Richardson Workwear vintage logo type branding retro typeface font lettering logo typography vintage
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Sebastian Abboud

    Nanaimo, BC

    👁️👁️👁️ repeating flower eye vector surfacepattern texture pattern art illustration
    Somebody turn down the sun hot sun shapes design fun doodle texture vector art illustration
    🦋🦋🦋 butterfly dog doodle character vector art illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Janna Hagan ⚡️

    Toronto, Canada

    Hair Salon Instagram Feed Design canva salon hair stylist web designer instagram posts beauty social media design social media instagram post design instagram post instagram
    Cariboo Website Design feminine fashion nature landing page web designer mockup ipad webdesign website design web
    Cariboo Fashion Website Design green landing page luxe nature clothing web design clothing brand website designer webdesign website design web
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Matthew Doyle

    Burlington, Ontario

    Beskar Font weapons warrior space sci-fi galaxy inspire boba fett mandalorian star wars starwars type fonts typeface lettering custom font font design type design typography graphic design
    Matt Doyle Design Visual Identity personal branding stationery animation vector ui identity design user interface motion graphics graphic design icon design branding design logo design visual identity branding brand design matthew doyle sports logo
    Mentorship Tour type sun school bus teach drive road ribbon crest identity sports branding tour road trip bus school mentor basketball
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Brook Wells

    Vancouver, Canada

    I'll Remain Under Our Antique Sky deer digital illustration digitalart digital painting photoshop illustraion family
    Our Secret Place deer photoshop illustration
    Bad Moon Rising abstract art abstract animation styleframe photoshop
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Darren Booth

    Canada

    Grizzly Bear grizzly bear bear animal postage stamp stamp illustration
    Steve Jobs illustration painterly digital collage portrait illustration portrait
    Croc muted crocodile croc collage animals illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

