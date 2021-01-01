Hire creative directors in Amsterdam

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 394 creative directors in Amsterdam available for hire

  • Radek Blonski

    Amsterdam, Netherlands

    Skateboarding Day 2020 illustrator skate skateboarding skateboarder posterdesign poster illustration
    Hello Spring 2021 skateboarding hamster posterdesign poster illustration
    Waves Show Podcast cartoon character micrphone posterdesign podcast poster illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Lavi

    Amsterdam, NL

    Introducing Inbox communication product ui customer customer support omnichannel
    Global SMS Messaging ux ui landing web design interface
    Design Team Presentation design goals business presentation slides process product design design vision vision user centric
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
  • Ruben Vaalt

    The Netherlands

    Studefy.io – Learn design at a high level clean website sketch figma learn courses e-learning uxdesign uidesign web design ux ui design
    Music Page – Martin Garrix animation typography ux ui design story blog post music player parallax artist website dark website website edm dance artist music deejay dj producer martin garrix
    Design Library - Watermelon design ux ui website illustrations snippets pricing buttons call-to-action cta call to action figma figma components design components design library components library
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Trudie Koorstra

    Amsterdam | The Netherlands

    Up papercutstyle u arrowup up symbol identity branding design mark logo
    Moving service concept mark vector letter symbol concept design logo moving moving service r
    Letter A letter vector concept identity design branding mark logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design
  • Oliver

    Amsterdam

    Portfolio Loading Animation motion design motion graphics vfx portfolio animation visual design typography animation typography smooth animation interaction ui animation after effects portfolio animation
    Footprint Overview animation after effects environment achievements tracking graphs tracker footprint mobile app ios app clean ux design ui design ux ui animation
    Footprint Tracker behaviour energy green carbon footprint app design ui design ux ui minimalistic clean breakdown dashboard overview goal tracking achievement progress infographic graph
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Frederique Matti

    Amsterdam

    Reading him a bedtime story illustrator female textures ipadpro procreate brush scene texture character illustration
    cheese & butts textures ipadpro procreate brush female scene texture character illustrator illustration
    always looking at butts girl textures ipadpro procreate brush scene texture character illustrator illustration
    • Illustration
  • Nick Broekema

    Amsterdam

    Having fun with Sketch sketchapp neon laser future flying robot sketchbook green blue illustrations branding illustration
    Gramena - Stationary logo design brand identity stationary mockup identity branding geometric yellow orange brown pattern a4 letter stationary
    Circular Shift - Homepage design brand identity homepage design event branding event blue green desktop header homepage shapes circular
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Max Niblock

    Amsterdam, Netherlands

    Clock Strikes Twelve portfolio minimalism swiss design ui design responsive design asset creation web design layout creative design
    Acne Studios iOS app minimal clean mobile ui mobile app fashion acne studios mobile design layout
    Adidas Predator iOS app football mobile app mobile ui adidas design image manipulation mobile design ui design responsive design layout asset creation web design creative design
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Jordy Arnoldussen

    The Netherlands 🇳🇱

    No-Code Form Building UI design inputs logic surveys forms edit grid fullscreen ui icons small ux drag and drop builder
    Campaign Interface register branding landing illustration dashboard ux ui mms sms text message email
    Crowdfunding Platform cryptocurrency crypto nano icon container crowdfunding typography landing landing page ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Kubilay Sapayer

    Amsterdam

    Mojo for OS X - Maps icon mac os x replacement theme icon ios
    Mojo for Mac OS Big Sur - Icon Set mac icon icon set big sur icon big sur mac osx
    Kubilay.me 2020 Portfolio kubilay responsive 2020 design art portfolio
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Galiet Shreiber

    The Netherlands

    Wix Playground Academy workshop site web design webdesign layout minimal branding design
    Editor X product - image making apps design wix apps layout branding design minimal design
    Jewelry designer web layout jewelry minimalistic web layout webdesign businesscards black color branding design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design

