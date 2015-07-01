Ignite After Workout

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Our last Dribbble shot that showed the Ignite UI was the screen you use while you’re working out and logging your results. This screen shows when you’ve completed your workout. It shows you your personal records (if applicable) and lets ‘rate' your workout (by choosing a mood connected to the workout and optionally adding a textual/descriptive note for how you experienced the workout).
If you're interested in getting notified when Ignite is ready for launch, or if you'd like to help beta test the app, please sign up on http://www.getignite.io
Created with the @Yummygum team.
iPhone 6 template by @Ramotion.