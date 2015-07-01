Ignite After Workout

Jeffrey de Groot
Our last Dribbble shot that showed the Ignite UI was the screen you use while you’re working out and logging your results. This screen shows when you’ve completed your workout. It shows you your personal records (if applicable) and lets ‘rate' your workout (by choosing a mood connected to the workout and optionally adding a textual/descriptive note for how you experienced the workout).

If you're interested in getting notified when Ignite is ready for launch, or if you'd like to help beta test the app, please sign up on http://www.getignite.io

Created with the @Yummygum team.

iPhone 6 template by @Ramotion.

