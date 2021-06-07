Official Playoff
Dribbble

Illustrate a still life scene found around your home

by Dribbble on Jun 7, 2021

Illo 4x

Dribbblers!

Ready to exercise your illustration skills this week?

In this Dribbble Weekly Warm-Up, we're challenging you to pick a still life scene from around your home, and illustrate it in your own unique style.

Whether it be a scene from your kitchen counter, a collection of objects placed on your desk, or even a portrait of your favorite houseplant, let your creativity run wild.

We can't wait to see what you come up with!

How to participate

Learn More Here!
1

Design

Use this week’s warm-up prompt to flex your design muscles and hone your skills. Work however you want, but keep it low-stress and fun!

2

Rebound

Design something and hit the button above to Rebound this shot before June 14 to participate in this week’s prompt!

3

Explore

Check out all of this week’s Weekly Warm-Up community submissions below, and keep an eye out for our blog recap and social features!

28 Rebounds
View all Rebounds
  1. In the Woods character design colorful leaves nature forest flat illustration vector ipadart character design procreate illustration
    In the Woods
  2. Peacock in the backyard flat bird bird logo bird illustration bird peacock flat illustration vector ipadart character design procreate illustration
    Peacock in the backyard
  3. Weekly Warmup: Apples watercolor apples illustration weekly challenge dribbbleweeklywarmup
    Weekly Warmup: Apples
  4. The Truman Show (Ending) jim carrey movie netflix blender3d digital design dribbbleweeklywarmup truman show
    The Truman Show (Ending)
  5. Relatively Still Life after effects flat illustration design 2d animation illustration flat design freelance mograph loop animation
    Sign up
    Relatively Still Life
  6. Office space computers teal vector clip art design office animals glasses
    Sign up
    Office space
  7. Desk Illustration procreate designer home office desk weekly challenge playoffs drawing handdrawn hand drawn illustration playoff
    Desk Illustration
  8. Outta there! design minimal branding motion graphics
    Sign up
    Outta there!
  9. Inception Tokens top blender3d dribbbleweeklywarmup digital design dice pawn tokens inception christopher nolan
    Inception Tokens
  10. Home vector illustrator illustration design art
    Home
  11. Illustrate a still life scene found around your home dribble weekly warmup design challenge dribbble illustration typography art artwork graphic design design
    Illustrate a still life scene found around your home
  12. IN THE NIGHT minimal creative nftart ntf weeklywarmup dribbbleweeklywarmup ux ui design art vector illustrations illustration
    IN THE NIGHT
  13. Nostalgy mood childhood vibe television graphic design summer illustrator adobe illustrator flat illustration
    Nostalgy mood
  14. Illustration of nature design ui modern graphic design
    Illustration of nature
  15. Untitled adobe photography photoshop illustration design graphic
    Untitled
  16. Cat illustration paint drawing photoshop design cat
    Cat
  17. Living Room design illustration graphic design
    Living Room
  18. LIFE landscape branding logo icon flat design flat vector illustration design
    LIFE
  19. Still Life at Home sunlight reflection shadow light cute art still living room indoor scene scenic picture frame frames vase still life jar glass stuff toy teddy bear seashells souvenir
    Still Life at Home
  20. Still Life Around My Home. colorful art materials brush pencil pen branding graphic design
    Still Life Around My Home.
  21. Hi, I'm Betta Fish | Weekly warm-up flat illustration vector illustrator graphic design dribbble warm-up colorless 2d
    Hi, I'm Betta Fish | Weekly warm-up
  22. Desktop App - POP Network web mobile typography icon button interface video app desktop darkmode figma vector branding illustration dashboard animation design 3d ux ui
    Sign up
    Desktop App - POP Network
  23. Make it simple, But with significant line art. design branding ui photoshop adobe xd ux design vector illustration ill
    Make it simple, But with significant line art.
  24. Crab crab design illustration dribbbleweeklywarmup
    Crab