Illustrate a still life scene found around your home

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Dribbblers!
Ready to exercise your illustration skills this week?
In this Dribbble Weekly Warm-Up, we're challenging you to pick a still life scene from around your home, and illustrate it in your own unique style.
Whether it be a scene from your kitchen counter, a collection of objects placed on your desk, or even a portrait of your favorite houseplant, let your creativity run wild.
We can't wait to see what you come up with!
Use this week’s warm-up prompt to flex your design muscles and hone your skills. Work however you want, but keep it low-stress and fun!
Design something and hit the button above to Rebound this shot before June 14 to participate in this week’s prompt!
Check out all of this week’s Weekly Warm-Up community submissions below, and keep an eye out for our blog recap and social features!