Martin Krieger
Home
For this weeks Dribbble Weekly Warmup, I did our music room. My husband is an amazing musician. He's actually playing a rendition of Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill' on the piano as I write this.

The depiction here isn't an exact replica of our floorplan of course, but as he started to play, it really inspired this rebound. I love him so much!

Rebound of
Illustrate a still life scene found around your home
By Dribbble
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
