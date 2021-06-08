Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
For this weeks Dribbble Weekly Warmup, I did our music room. My husband is an amazing musician. He's actually playing a rendition of Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill' on the piano as I write this.
The depiction here isn't an exact replica of our floorplan of course, but as he started to play, it really inspired this rebound. I love him so much!
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.