Relatively Still Life

Relatively Still Life after effects flat illustration design 2d animation illustration flat design freelance mograph loop animation
I didn't initially intend on including the loading screen but ended up using it as I thought it fit into the scene quite well. I will probably spruce the loading animation up a bit and upload it on its own one day.

Decided to use a softer colour scheme to compliment the 'relaxed' nature of the scene.

Rebound of
Illustrate a still life scene found around your home
By Dribbble
