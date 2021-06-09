Irina Maister

Nostalgy mood

Irina Maister
Irina Maister
  • Save
Nostalgy mood childhood vibe television graphic design summer illustrator adobe illustrator flat illustration
Download color palette

I love this atmosphere from childhood. There are no worries or problems. Summer, warmth and vacation. It was wonderful. I feel nostalgic for that time :)

502611a5bd5dfc30007d894f41b3255b
Rebound of
Illustrate a still life scene found around your home
By Dribbble
Irina Maister
Irina Maister

More by Irina Maister

View profile
    • Like