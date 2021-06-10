TAK A SHO

Desktop App - POP Network

A few weeks ago TAK A SHO jumped at the chance to work with POP Network a user-friendly ecosystem of blockchain and AI applications built to power the streaming economy. 😄🤩

To convey the monetization of the content with blockchain efficiency and align community incentives with a native token, TAK A SHO created an eye-catching design and user interfaces for the desk application, that media can flourish with the support of a passionate audience on POP Network.

We believe there’s only one chance to make a first impression, and POP Network used it! 👌🏻

Do you want to make people fall in love with your product? 😍
Share your project details and ideas with us - 📩 sales@takasho.agency

Check more work here 👇
Instagram | Behance | Facebook | Our website

