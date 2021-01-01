Hire freelance UX designers in Paris

  • Emmanuel Julliot

    Emmanuel Julliot

    Paris

    Nabla Careers identity brand design brand illustration jobs job careers nabla health care healthcare health anagram branding landing page landing
    Nabla illustration website branding design landing page landing app emmanuel julliot valentin salmon anagram brand health care health app healthcare nabla logo health branding
    Brand exploration 💫 northstar star exploration freelance agency identity logo gradient north comet space branding emmanuel julliot valentin salmon anagram
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Bruno. (Previously AgenceMe)

    Bruno. (Previously AgenceMe)

    Paris

    Avalanche avalabs crypto bruno ui ux identity branding home landing animation agency
    Sarah Guo - Portfolio illustration 3d motion graphics portfolio home landing animation agency me
    Molotov - Home Page lines gradient apple tv landing agency ux ui design home molotov
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Juliette Lagache

    Juliette Lagache

    Paris, France

    Gemcove • Website header product design product saas hero header header mockup icons illustration charts branding sales analytics logo colorful glassmorphism glass gradients website homepage landing page
    Collective • Browse website page search landing page branding freelance list filters tags phone mockup teamwork glass gradients minimal dark ui dark theme hero header browser iphone mockup navigation homepage saas
    June • Case study on Behance identity glassmorphism blur analytics components webdesign mobile portfolio case study behance typography colorful homepage landing page ui components illustration gradients branding
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Barthelemy Chalvet

    Barthelemy Chalvet

    Paris

    Avalanche avalabs crypto bruno ui ux identity branding home landing animation agency
    Sarah Guo - Portfolio illustration 3d motion graphics portfolio home landing animation agency me
    Molotov - Home Page lines gradient apple tv landing agency ux ui design home molotov
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Guillaume Kurkdjian

    Guillaume Kurkdjian

    Paris, France

    Bar-Tabac country octane cinema4d france village bar car 3d c4d animation illustration
    Forever Morning 🌅 morning octane cinema4d city 3d c4d animation illustration
    Track&Burn loop race game octane c4d custom illustration animation construction car
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Aleks Faure

    Aleks Faure

    Paris

    Sidebar 🎈 navbar nav sidebar menu sidebar website minimal layout bloc fintech finance interface app animation hover icons design ux ui product design interface design
    Actions analytics 📉 website minimal layout bloc dashboard stats analyitcs fintech finance interface app animation hover icons design ux ui product design interface design
    New Notes - Mention teammate team users mention tag note interface design product design ui ux design icons dropdown select list hover animation app interface finance fintech
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Kévin Gautier

    Kévin Gautier

    Paris, France

    Mokka product design ecommerce shop lamps light minimal motion branding app interface animation clean 3d webdesign concept
    Reading App motion animation interface cards concept clean ux mobile app ui 3d mobile read book cover book
    ADULTSWIM product streaming player movie cinema video player video cartoon interface animation 3d webdesign cards clean app ux ui mobile concept
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Gilles Tossoukpé

    Gilles Tossoukpé

    Paris

    Benjamin Righetti Website typography motion concept web layout website storytelling music ux webdesign minimal portfolio animation minimalism type design
    Folio Draft 2 web layout concept website webdesign minimal portfolio minimalism type design
    Folio Draft website minimal layout concept webdesign portfolio minimalism type design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Tufayel Ahmed Nayef

    Tufayel Ahmed Nayef

    Paris, France

    App Landing Page company corporate application dashboard b2b cryptocurrency product ecommerce saas new trend typography android vector concept ui ux mvp ios user interface experience minimal web illustration pixeleton team oreo popular trending modern agency website template app landing page design
    Doctor Live Streaming App ux design ui design mobile app clinic app hospital app patient app schedule app medicine app medical app doctor appointment doctor app appointment hospital health healthcare medicine doctor patient schedule medical
    Telegraph Early Access Landing Page business platform social website typography illustration crative colourful match finder website branding landing page template website freelancer ux design ui design mobile app design dating landing page dating website early access website app landing page
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Christophe Zidler

    Christophe Zidler

    Paris

    Microsoft cubes 3D branding microsoft puzzle transparent rubiks cube ice glossy transparency colors cubes cube octane illustration 3d c4d
    Microsoft 3D cubes looks shiny glossy opacity futur microsoft fluent design colors reflection square transparency glass cgi octane 3d c4d design cubes
    Microsoft 3D motion strip band square sequence camera motion design branding cubes datas microsoft glass colors design illustration 3d c4d animation motion gif
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Mathias Adam

    Mathias Adam

    Paris, France

    Series Details - Ultrahuman fitness sport ultrahuman content catalog crossfit workout app workout black branding design app video
    Animated Shortcuts on Ultrahuman iphone branding music ios design black app motion animated ui
    Thanksgiving app intro black celebration apple leaf meditation sport animation ios thanksgiving day thanksgiving app designs design
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design

