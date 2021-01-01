Hire freelance creative directors in Paris

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 843 freelance creative directors in Paris available for hire

  • Barthelemy Chalvet

    Barthelemy Chalvet

    Paris

    Avalanche avalabs crypto bruno ui ux identity branding home landing animation agency
    Sarah Guo - Portfolio illustration 3d motion graphics portfolio home landing animation agency me
    Molotov - Home Page lines gradient apple tv landing agency ux ui design home molotov
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Faire Studio

    Faire Studio

    Paris

    Inktober Day1 - Backpack #tarmaszinktober2020 short characterdesign art direction inktober flower hat character flat illustration backpack
    Wyre - Website animation transaction ecommerce wallet smartphone money currency bitcoin coin isometric isometry character app flat animation outline motion design illustration
    Nuag security cloud picto tech transition flat art direction data startup app character animation motion design illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Gilles Tossoukpé

    Gilles Tossoukpé

    Paris

    Benjamin Righetti Website typography motion concept web layout website storytelling music ux webdesign minimal portfolio animation minimalism type design
    Folio Draft 2 web layout concept website webdesign minimal portfolio minimalism type design
    Folio Draft website minimal layout concept webdesign portfolio minimalism type design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Louis Ansa

    Louis Ansa

    Paris

    ism - product card website jewelry japanese earrings beauty fashion e-commerce cart card product
    ism - landing page animation transition artisan e-shop e-commerce interface motion design product website layout animation
    ism - mobile layout japanese website product artisan app mobile ui e-commerce e-shop mobile layout type
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Mathias Adam

    Mathias Adam

    Paris, France

    Series Details - Ultrahuman fitness sport ultrahuman content catalog crossfit workout app workout black branding design app video
    Animated Shortcuts on Ultrahuman iphone branding music ios design black app motion animated ui
    Thanksgiving app intro black celebration apple leaf meditation sport animation ios thanksgiving day thanksgiving app designs design
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
  • Maxime Rimbert

    Maxime Rimbert

    Paris, France

    Motleycrowd.live dark portfolio case study 3d webgl web set snails hello monday dogstudio
    Majordome – Intro Animation green motion graphics motion design circle bubble yellow color typo after efftects web motion
    Pathe • Cinemas seat interior map photo dark cinema movie film pathe
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Joanna Behar

    Joanna Behar

    paris

    Shit happens hand lettered hand letter calligraphy hand lettering type illustration typography lettering shit happens invideo stickers gif sticker shit
    mini bell pin illustration mini pin acnh switch animal crossing game new horizons animal crossing pin game gold plated pins pin enamel pin
    Happy washi tape ! bold foil packaging branding smallbiz shopsmall design illustration journaling washi flowers clouds smiley face happy rice paper washit tape
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Thomas Vimare

    Thomas Vimare

    Paris (France)

    🤑 Finary Brand crypto finance branding logo ios design ux ui app finary
    Kard iOS teen bank product ux ui design ios app application
    Kard iOS teen bank ux ui product design ios app application
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
  • Pierre-Jean Doumenjou

    Pierre-Jean Doumenjou

    Paris

    Journées de Soleure™ · Homepage grid festival film event homepage ui webdesign interactive interface art direction typography
    Journées de Soleure™ · Menu festival film swiss menu ui animation webdesign interactive branding interface art direction typography
    Journées de Soleure™ · Film Details film swiss ui typo branding interactive webdesign interface typography art direction
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Thibaud Allie

    Thibaud Allie

    Paris

    Layout N°011 interaction typography motion animation ui minimal art direction website webdesign design
    Layout N°010 interaction typography motion animation ui minimal art direction website webdesign design
    Layout N°007 interaction typography motion animation minimal ui art direction website webdesign design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Nicolas Meuzard

    Nicolas Meuzard

    Paris

    CallBell Pricing Table 3D bubble web branding web design chat pricing table pricing plan pricing
    Collaborative Chat Features web design landing page chat app customer support social minimal collaborative feature chat
    Cannabis Packaging gatsby stickers weed cannabis branding packaging
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.