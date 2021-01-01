Hire freelance designers in France

Viewing 11 out of 2,066 freelance designers in France available for hire

  • Guillaume Kurkdjian

    Guillaume Kurkdjian

    Paris, France

    Bar-Tabac country octane cinema4d france village bar car 3d c4d animation illustration
    Forever Morning 🌅 morning octane cinema4d city 3d c4d animation illustration
    Track&Burn loop race game octane c4d custom illustration animation construction car
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Mathieu L.B

    Mathieu L.B

    Paris, France

    Flower Girl character flower graphic colors shape illustration 3d 2d
    Cloud Girl sky blue meditate girl cute cloud design graphic colors shape illustration 3d 2d
    Jellyfish Girl underwater girl water design graphic colors shape illustration 3d 2d
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Christophe Zidler

    Christophe Zidler

    Paris

    Microsoft cubes 3D branding microsoft puzzle transparent rubiks cube ice glossy transparency colors cubes cube octane illustration 3d c4d
    Microsoft 3D cubes looks shiny glossy opacity futur microsoft fluent design colors reflection square transparency glass cgi octane 3d c4d design cubes
    Microsoft 3D motion strip band square sequence camera motion design branding cubes datas microsoft glass colors design illustration 3d c4d animation motion gif
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Barthelemy Chalvet

    Barthelemy Chalvet

    Paris

    Sarah Guo - Portfolio illustration 3d motion graphics portfolio home landing animation agency me
    Molotov - Home Page lines gradient apple tv landing agency ux ui design home molotov
    Ocodigo App Screens branding illustration design home animation agency me ux ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Benoit Drigny

    Benoit Drigny

    Lyon

    Baby hand wip motion baby minimalist minimal character colors flat illustration
    Sodexo Portal Illustrations minimalist branding healthy sport man illustration minimal character colors flat
    Sodexo Portal Illustrations library book branding woman illustration minimal character colors flat
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Bruno. (Previously AgenceMe)

    Bruno. (Previously AgenceMe)

    Paris

    Sarah Guo - Portfolio illustration 3d motion graphics portfolio home landing animation agency me
    Molotov - Home Page lines gradient apple tv landing agency ux ui design home molotov
    Sarah Guo mix blend mode cursor css animation creative developer creative dev design css html animation
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Emmanuel Julliot

    Emmanuel Julliot

    Paris

    Nabla Careers identity brand design brand illustration jobs job careers nabla health care healthcare health anagram branding landing page landing
    Nabla illustration website branding design landing page landing app emmanuel julliot valentin salmon anagram brand health care health app healthcare nabla logo health branding
    Brand exploration 💫 northstar star exploration freelance agency identity logo gradient north comet space branding emmanuel julliot valentin salmon anagram
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Juliette Lagache

    Juliette Lagache

    Paris, France

    Gemcove • Website header product design product saas hero header header mockup icons illustration charts branding sales analytics logo colorful glassmorphism glass gradients website homepage landing page
    Collective • Browse website page search landing page branding freelance list filters tags phone mockup teamwork glass gradients minimal dark ui dark theme hero header browser iphone mockup navigation homepage saas
    June • Case study on Behance identity glassmorphism blur analytics components webdesign mobile portfolio case study behance typography colorful homepage landing page ui components illustration gradients branding
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Badr Edd

    Badr Edd

    paris,france

    start growth success paper rocket arrow start design creative clever simple minimal logo
    Quicker quick fast speed road runner car bird animal design creative clever simple minimal logo
    Start design creative clever simple minimal logo frly up growth rocket paper help launch business start
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Thierry Fousse

    Thierry Fousse

    Montpellier, France

    Y stands for... blood cut tanto severed 36daysoftype-y 36daysoftype08 yokai oni finger blade hand knife tattoo yakuza thierry fousse illustration
    X stands for... boat ocean palms kraken 36daysoftype-x 36daysoftype08 x marks the spot captain ship sea island treasure map pirate hand hook treasure map thierry fousse illustration
    W stands for... red wine alcohol cheese knife cheese platter hand wine bottle knife bottle corkscrew cork cheese wine letter 36daysoftype-w 36daysoftype08 thierry fousse illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Lou Bontemps

    Lou Bontemps

    Rouen, France

    Bruno Values agency graphicdesign ui design digitalagency bruno agenceme branding brand design illustrator illlustration uiux
    Bruno Services webdesign motion design graphicdesign agenceme bruno agency branding agency brand design uiuxdesign ui
    Yaago responsive ui design me branddesigner brand identity webdesign responsive design illustrator illustration branddesign brand ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design

