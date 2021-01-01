Hire freelance mobile designers in Milano
Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent againLearn more
Ana Miminoshvili
3–5 years experience
Matt Pamer
9+ years experience
Laura Reen
6–8 years experience
Brian Whitfield
6–8 years experience
Breno Bitencourt
9+ years experience
Maya Ealey
3–5 years experience
Nathan Walker
9+ years experience
Kylie Sky Souza
6–8 years experience
Gloria Shugleva
6–8 years experience
Viewing 11 out of 314 freelance mobile designers in Milano available for hire
-
Francesco Zagami
Milano - Italy
- Leadership
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Andrea Montini
Milan, Italy
- Brand / Graphic Design
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Davide Mazzuchin
Milano, Italy
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Elia Colombo
Milan, Italy
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
-
Francesco Prisco
Milano
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Web Design
-
Dumma Branding
Milan, Italy
- Brand / Graphic Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Web Design
-
Cynthia Torrez
Milan, Italy
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
-
Gabriele Locci
Milano
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- Mobile Design
-
Andrea Severgnini
Milano
- Brand / Graphic Design
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Efi Kabak
Italy, Milan
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Leadership
-
Marco Goran Romano
Milan, Italy
- Illustration
-
Want to browse more designers for hire?
We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.
How it works
-
Search & Filter
Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.
-
Direct Access
Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.
-
Close the deal
Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.