Hire freelance illustrators in Milano

Viewing 11 out of 314 freelance illustrators in Milano available for hire

  • Davide Mazzuchin

    Davide Mazzuchin

    Milano, Italy

    InVolo - The festival river animation music event festival character flat sail ho studio geometric illustration
    InVolo - Music events sax drums festival community events music character sail ho studio animation flat geometric illustration
    InVolo - Insieme nuovi valori flat music events community festival animation character sail ho studio geometric illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Cynthia Torrez

    Cynthia Torrez

    Milan, Italy

    Moonlight moonlight body bodies icon logo vector branding ui girl lineal design mystic illustration
    It's a kind of magic nude esoteric branding vector mystic illustration body femme woman portrait girl woman illustration magic woman
    Drink wine, feel fine illustration design wine glass woman body girl wineglass wine bottle winery wine label wine
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Elia Colombo

    Elia Colombo

    Milan, Italy

    Utego UI study brand app design app design mascotte vectors icon illustration adobe illustrator ux design ux ui design ui
    Official Utego mascotte app icon branding ux ui logo cute adobe illustrator illustration illustrator design vectors mascotte
    Daily intake creative cloud adobe adobe illustrator followers social network food clever vectors branding design humor funny illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Gabriele Locci

    Gabriele Locci

    Milano

    I NEED TO FLY SOMEWHERE travel plane fly animation procreate
    CALM THE F*CK DOWN ipad fuck the down calm gif animation typogaphy typo procreate
    Procreate animation animated gif animation 2d animation design apple pencil plants illustration procreate
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
  • Francesco Zagami

    Francesco Zagami

    Milano - Italy

    Loading & About Page photography photographer design website portfolio typography smooth loading about slider creative transition concept web principle product fashion interaction animation ui
    Portfolio: Turi Løvik Kirknes web typography slideshow website detail creative transition animation interaction gallery card ui design concept digital photography photographer fashion experimental portfolio
    Journal Digital Experience grid switch typography web editorial carousel transition ecommerce product animation principle creative concept digital experience interactive interaction blog magazine journal
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Dumma Branding

    Dumma Branding

    Milan, Italy

    AB logo proposal brand cool logo simple clever mark logos monogram icon abstract logo ab
    dropp logo brand cool logo simple clever mark logos monogram icon design dropp
    BD logo logotype verbicons brand cool logo simple clever mark logos monogram icon bd
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Marco Goran Romano

    Marco Goran Romano

    Milan, Italy

    Fondo parmigiano pork belly bacon spaghetti fork ingredients recipe carbonara goranfactory marco romano food illustration
    Setsubun marco goran romano goranfactory japan japanese mask demon setsubun
    Top Ramen Sweatshirt soup meat egg naruto mushroom chopstick sweatshirt japanese noodle japan top ramen ramen
    • Illustration
  • Dark Penguin

    Dark Penguin

    Milano

    Insect man trekking hiker hiking vegetation conditions gear looking camo travel mountain green adventure nature insect person character illustration
    Rainy Day gear adventure explore wip waterproof urban cityscape outdoor man person shadows design character illustration
    Trekking procreate wip man explore travel sport nature hiking trekking outdoor mountain design character illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Andrea Montini

    Andrea Montini

    Milan, Italy

    CASA LAGO Website Design Preview
    Dalbiondo Sustainability Page animated page layout desktop design website typography typeface sustainability ecommerce fashion
    Business House Webiste Explorations business white discover explore website hero image ui webdesign minimal furniture website design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • davide pagliardini

    davide pagliardini

    Milano

    Monte Bianco streetwear fashion snow monte bianco mountain design illustration lettering
    Dolly Noire x Milano italy duomo milano typo typography illustration lettering
    Dolomiti mountain italy dolomiti tshirt fashion streetfashion branding design handmade typo typography illustration lettering
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Francesco Prisco

    Francesco Prisco

    Milano

    Olsen • Website interaction loader interaction transition ui minimal layout web design photos concept grid typography react framer
    Olsen • Contact Page concept photos web design layout minimal ui
    Olsen typography grid concept photos web design layout minimal ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

