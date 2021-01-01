Hire freelance creative directors in Milano

  • Dumma Branding

    Dumma Branding

    Milan, Italy

    AB logo proposal brand cool logo simple clever mark logos monogram icon abstract logo ab
    dropp logo brand cool logo simple clever mark logos monogram icon design dropp
    BD logo logotype verbicons brand cool logo simple clever mark logos monogram icon bd
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Cynthia Torrez

    Cynthia Torrez

    Milan, Italy

    Moonlight moonlight body bodies icon logo vector branding ui girl lineal design mystic illustration
    It's a kind of magic nude esoteric branding vector mystic illustration body femme woman portrait girl woman illustration magic woman
    Drink wine, feel fine illustration design wine glass woman body girl wineglass wine bottle winery wine label wine
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Andrea Montini

    Andrea Montini

    Milan, Italy

    CASA LAGO Website Design Preview
    Dalbiondo Sustainability Page animated page layout desktop design website typography typeface sustainability ecommerce fashion
    Business House Webiste Explorations business white discover explore website hero image ui webdesign minimal furniture website design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Efi Kabak

    Efi Kabak

    Italy, Milan

    Floating Rings 💫 3d rings ring rings floating animation floating blender3d 3d animation 3d art blender 3d animation
    🥎 Wide kinetic type animation 3d animation 3d art blender3d blender text animation kinetic type kinetictype kinetic typography animation
    Nike for (M)others - Collage Artworks medium article type nike for mothers nike typogaphy collage
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
  • Marco Quarta

    Marco Quarta

    Milano, ITA

    DIOR - Hypnotic Poison branding ux ui interface design webdesign dior
    Dior - Hypnotic Poison / ingredients interaction graphicdesign ux ui interface design webdesign dior
    DIOR - Hypnotic Poison design aftereffects interaction ux ui interface webdesign dior
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Francesco Zagami

    Francesco Zagami

    Milano - Italy

    Loading & About Page photography photographer design website portfolio typography smooth loading about slider creative transition concept web principle product fashion interaction animation ui
    Portfolio: Turi Løvik Kirknes web typography slideshow website detail creative transition animation interaction gallery card ui design concept digital photography photographer fashion experimental portfolio
    Journal Digital Experience grid switch typography web editorial carousel transition ecommerce product animation principle creative concept digital experience interactive interaction blog magazine journal
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Davide Mazzuchin

    Davide Mazzuchin

    Milano, Italy

    InVolo - The festival river animation music event festival character flat sail ho studio geometric illustration
    InVolo - Music events sax drums festival community events music character sail ho studio animation flat geometric illustration
    InVolo - Insieme nuovi valori flat music events community festival animation character sail ho studio geometric illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Thiago Barba

    Thiago Barba

    Varese, Italy

    Teamwork illustration work colleagues cooperation teamwork
    Ska procreate ska illustration character design
    Portrait portrait illustration character design
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Elia Colombo

    Elia Colombo

    Milan, Italy

    Utego UI study brand app design app design mascotte vectors icon illustration adobe illustrator ux design ux ui design ui
    Official Utego mascotte app icon branding ux ui logo cute adobe illustrator illustration illustrator design vectors mascotte
    Daily intake creative cloud adobe adobe illustrator followers social network food clever vectors branding design humor funny illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Fabio Besti

    Fabio Besti

    Milano, Italy

    My studio's new logo construction quotes new logo milan italiana grafica design milano branding grid construction logotype logo design logo logodesign
    My studio's logo redesign graphics behance project behance italiana grafica milano graphic design graphic logomark mark logodesigner logotype design branding logo design logotype logo
    Jinyo by Enjoymuseum - Logo visual identity letters logo design logodesigner montserrat lettering blackandwhite typography logotype logodesign enjoy museum graphicdesign logo design milano illustration branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Davide Benatti

    Davide Benatti

    Milano, Italy

    One Dribbble Invite! pixel concept minimal dribbble invite kinetic type kinetic typography kinetictypography invitation invite loop particular motion gif animation typography
    Peace/War - ☮️/💣 minimal ww3 glyph gif concept signs peace sign symbol nukes trump opposites animation blackandwhite morph morphing peace war icons
    FOR ©OMMERCIAL USE ONLY - Artwork for Volta Footwear loop animation logo black and white italy volta pixelart pixel glitch brand seamless loop gif animation typography
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design

