Hire freelance designers in Italy

  • Manu

    Manu

    Italy

    Green Eco World Mascot face emoji kids children sprout leaf environment design illustration logo character cartoon cute funny flat mascot world eco green
    MLife illustrations 07 branding graphic design ui landing page help religion children care activity technology art creative characters charity diversity funny cartoon website vector flat illustration
    Baby Dragon Logo Mascot emoji creature monster graphic design vector design silly sweet colorful cute fantasy magic dragon logo character funny cartoon mascot flat illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • vacaliebres

    vacaliebres

    Genova, Italia

    M monogram peaks drop flow fluidity monogram m
    My Famicase 2021 namco video game game retrogame nintendo supermeteor myfamicase2021 famicase
    Northeast Drinks Group branding modernism illustration bird icon mark marks symbol logo vermont drinks apple owl
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • ILLO

    ILLO

    Italy

    Diversity through characters simplistic colorful geometric minimal color hairstyles hairstyle hair head difference inclusion inclusivity diversity illustration syste character illustration character design shapes illustration illo
    Celebration ✨ illustration system active girl character design sport run character animation character ui design shapes motion motion graphics gif animation illustration illo
    Affirm — Illustration system illotv racket ping pong heart summer girl apple character character design ui illustration system branding design motion motion graphics gif animation illustration illo
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design
  • Alessia Margarita

    Alessia Margarita

    Italy

    Flourishing green nature meadow leaves petals colorful spring buckethat hat chill chilling bird swallow springtime field blossoms texture flowers
    Garden II pollen leaves petals spring springtime ladybug dragonfly cricket caterpillar bug fly blossom flower flowers texture colorful nature design flat illustration
    Global Love Day heart friendship lovers hug loveday globalloveday love colorful flat illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Hurca!™

    Hurca!™

    Italy

    Big Data Manager security check city skyline illustration procreate management analysis flow app mobile big data
    Shared Experience illustration hurca illustration art procreate streamline style application feature hero image hero illustration app sharing data smart watch wearable device software
    Finding the Way procreate art illustration curiosity
    • Illustration
  • Francesco Zagami

    Francesco Zagami

    Milano - Italy

    Loading & About Page photography photographer design website portfolio typography smooth loading about slider creative transition concept web principle product fashion interaction animation ui
    Portfolio: Turi Løvik Kirknes web typography slideshow website detail creative transition animation interaction gallery card ui design concept digital photography photographer fashion experimental portfolio
    Journal Digital Experience grid switch typography web editorial carousel transition ecommerce product animation principle creative concept digital experience interactive interaction blog magazine journal
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Kálmán Magyari

    Kálmán Magyari

    Brașov, Transylvania

    SmartWÄRTS Landing Page lessons ebook portal learning german webpage design light flat landing page clean magyari kalman
    Landing Page for MySyndic house dutch saas management home landing page design light flat landing page clean magyari kalman
    ML Forecasting SaaS Landing Page prediction graph design web light magyari kalman clean flat page landing forecasting learning machine ml
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Davide Mazzuchin

    Davide Mazzuchin

    Milano, Italy

    InVolo - The festival river animation music event festival character flat sail ho studio geometric illustration
    InVolo - Music events sax drums festival community events music character sail ho studio animation flat geometric illustration
    InVolo - Insieme nuovi valori flat music events community festival animation character sail ho studio geometric illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Beatrice Castaldo

    Beatrice Castaldo

    Rome, Italy

    Spacciovino 🍷 | Onboarding grapes drawing line art outlined bubbles scooter explore drink delivery wine lines outline onboarding app illustration dribbble creative shot ui design
    Grenouille animation create essence perfume aromatic organic floral draw plant slide buy ordering symbol concept app illustration dribbble creative shot ui design
    Multi-mobility app 🚕 : homepage palaces isometric direction move signup ride taxi vr map 3d onboarding home concept app illustration dribbble creative shot ui design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Elia Colombo

    Elia Colombo

    Milan, Italy

    Utego UI study brand app design app design mascotte vectors icon illustration adobe illustrator ux design ux ui design ui
    Official Utego mascotte app icon branding ux ui logo cute adobe illustrator illustration illustrator design vectors mascotte
    Daily intake creative cloud adobe adobe illustrator followers social network food clever vectors branding design humor funny illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Cynthia Torrez

    Cynthia Torrez

    Milan, Italy

    It's a kind of magic nude esoteric branding vector mystic illustration body femme woman portrait girl woman illustration magic woman
    Drink wine, feel fine illustration design wine glass woman body girl wineglass wine bottle winery wine label wine
    Dance (inspired by Matisse) branding body woman girl logo design illustration dancer matisse dance dancers
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design

