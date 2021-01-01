Hire freelance illustrators in Saint Petersburg

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 995 freelance illustrators in Saint Petersburg available for hire

  • Konstantin Reshetnikov

    Konstantin Reshetnikov

    St. Petersburg

    Tales of Chocolate brand identity chocolate cacao bird phoenix firebird design branding mascot geometric illustration modern logo logotype logo
    Alaska Exploration Pt.3 nature monochrome north alaska wildcat lynx cat line mascot geometric illustration modern logo animal logotype logo
    Alaska Exploration Pt.2 line wildlife wild monochrome nature north bird owl alaska geometric illustration modern logo animal logotype logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Krugliakova Maria

    Krugliakova Maria

    Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation

    City character 2d art 2d digital city illustration city procreate monochrome blackandwhite flat flat illustration art illustration
    Gardener art concept character design flat illustration flat flat character character digital illustration
    Woman with a cat cat woman illustration concept character design flat illustration flat character digital art illustration flat character
    • Illustration
  • Dmitriy Dzendo

    Dmitriy Dzendo

    Saint Petersburg, Russia

    Rhinoceros Logo safari animal rhino rhinoceros branding logo
    Abstract star logo line style illusion abstraction star logotype branding logo
    Pegasus Logo line style wings fly horse pegasus logotype branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Dmitriy Mir

    Dmitriy Mir

    Saint-Petersburg, Russia

    Podcast steam coffee microphone broadcasting podcast illustration vector
    Microplastics conveyor microplastics plastic chemistry science flat simple illustration vector
    Teddy bear icon vector baby milk bottle animal bear teddy cute
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • MishaX

    MishaX

    Russia, St. Petersburg

    Spotty the Giraffe for Telegram telegram animals aniamal giraffe cartoon illustration vector stickers stickerpack character mishax
    Astro Nate illustration animation vector mishax cartoon character telegram stickerpack stickers space alien cosmonaut spaceman astronaut
    Nom | work in progress burger wip character stickers mishax telegram sticker eat nom ladybug
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Евгений Щербаков

    Евгений Щербаков

    St.Petersburg

    Cat fish box cat 3d blender hero art artist character illustrator illustration
    Freedom fly girl woman dog art hero ui design artist character flat vector illustrator illustration freedom
    hot air balloon sky balloon flag hotairballoon air ball minimal art hero ui design artist flat vector illustrator illustration
    • Illustration
  • Yuliya Volodina

    Yuliya Volodina

    Saint-Petersburg

    Girls in the city tenderness women illustration character design flat vector
    Girl on the street vector character design web illustration illustration flat
    Shopper shopper shopping delivery gradient character design illustration flat vector
    • Illustration
  • Mila Katagarova

    Mila Katagarova

    Saint Petersburg, Russia

    Packaging design for mate tea pouches bison fish eagle lion nature hand drawn package pouch tea mate
    Label for coffee beverage packaging graphic design illustration monoline can beverage drink label coffee
    Labels design for Shower Gels line illustration minimal bath bottle cosmetics shower gel label branding graphic design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Vlad Smolkin

    Vlad Smolkin

    Saint-Petersburg

    Stream Factory Icon behance factory stream camera video sign symbol identity branding mark logo smolkinvision
    Stream Factory design sign symbol identity branding mark logo smolkinvision stream factory camera video
    Maikhao — Behance Presentation h sun wave thai maikhao design sign symbol identity branding mark logo smolkinvision
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Alexander Baidin

    Alexander Baidin

    Saint-Petersburg, Russia

    Quote post with beauty woman portrait girl character poster vectorillustration flat vector illustration
    Time to travel vacation airline plane air travel girl poster vectorillustration flat vector illustration
    Summer holiday sea vacation summer girl character poster vectorillustration flat vector illustration
    • Illustration
  • Gala Poliakova

    Gala Poliakova

    St.Petersburg, Russia

    Space exploration future travel nature landscape adventure sci fi austronaut spacex illustration board game
    Space colony other planet colony exploration space travel landscape illustration
    Space_base concept travel space sci-fi landscape future illustration
    • Illustration

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.