Hire freelance designers in Russia

Viewing 11 out of 5,508 freelance designers in Russia available for hire

  • Dmitry Lauretsky

    Dmitry Lauretsky

    Omsk, Russia

    Real Estate App home home rent house house rent app mobile app design mobile app real estate rent app rent home rent app app ui ux uiux realestate real estate app clean ui minimal mobile property
    eCommerce App ui app interface ios minimal store product ecommerce fashion shop clothes clean gradients e commerce brand e-commerce colorful colors line list
    Project Management Dashboard Design uiux ui design app uidesign clean uxdesign project task management manager chart progress team document activity calendar dashboard web app workspace
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Ksenia Shokorova

    Ksenia Shokorova

    Russia

    Night of Ivan Kupala light woman design vector art illustration
    Aerial gymnast circus light woman design vector art illustration
    Medium-impact exercise fitness design vector art illustration
    • Illustration
  • Konstantin Reshetnikov

    Konstantin Reshetnikov

    St. Petersburg

    Tales of Chocolate brand identity chocolate cacao bird phoenix firebird design branding mascot geometric illustration modern logo logotype logo
    Alaska Exploration Pt.3 nature monochrome north alaska wildcat lynx cat line mascot geometric illustration modern logo animal logotype logo
    Alaska Exploration Pt.2 line wildlife wild monochrome nature north bird owl alaska geometric illustration modern logo animal logotype logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Nikita Lebedev

    Nikita Lebedev

    Kostroma, Russian Federation

    Noah's Ark branding logo symmetry noah ark pet animal cute care star love dog cat rabbit
    Wild Oscar oscar wilde swallow head creativity design imagination mind branding logo
    Cozynation negative space branding logo content online stream friendly play goat
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Evgeny Tutov

    Evgeny Tutov

    Moscow

    Leaf Coffee Co. Packaging Part 4 brand identity design logotype brand logodesign typography coffee label coffee branding coffee shop packaging logo branding illustration graphic design
    Leaf Coffee Co. Packaging Part 3 type logo brand identity illustration coffee label label coffeeshop packaging logodesign branding
    Leaf Coffee Co. Packaging Part 2 logotype coffee cup identity design branding brand identity visual identity type typography logo packaging package design coffee wordmark brand
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • olga

    olga

    Russia

    Two captains atelier captains two illustration design font brandidentity identity branding logotype logo brand
    RussiaTravel.Club illustration design font brandidentity identity branding logotype logo brand
    Concepta e-commerce agency illustration design font brandidentity identity branding logotype logo brand
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Roma Korolev (kaer logo)

    Roma Korolev (kaer logo)

    Vologda

    Eco icon proposal. Three leaves in a triangle. triangle leaves bio eco leaf icon mark logo
    An elephant logo proposal rainbow multicolor animal elephant head mark icon logo
    Looped logo proposal looped loop circle icon mark logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • ALEX BENDER

    ALEX BENDER

    Moscow

    Smudged Cameras illustration icon app iphone ios cameras branding logo graphic design motion graphics animation 3d ui
    Relaxation App (New Level Animation) level flower grow card iphone phone glass relax calm branding cover profile ux ios ui app illustration
    Relaxation App (White Theme) calm relaxaton relax yoga typography illustration cover social profile cards ux ios ui app
    • Animation
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Dmitriy Dzendo

    Dmitriy Dzendo

    Saint Petersburg, Russia

    Abstract star logo line style illusion abstraction star logotype branding logo
    Pegasus Logo line style wings fly horse pegasus logotype branding logo
    Bird With a Branch Logo flying wings golden branch bird logotype branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Yana

    Yana

    Russia,Moscow

    Monkey monkey design cute vector colors illustration
    Dragon dragon typography illustration vector design
    Tiger jungle tiger typography illustration vector design
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Eduard

    Eduard

    Russia, Ufa

    Food Delivery App food delivery service eat eating mobile app food app food design delivery app tracking app restaurant app recipe app food order
    Mobile Banking App finance banking mobile app investment wallet cryptocurrency exchange crypto wallet money creditcard transaction fintech banking app financial mobile apps finance app mobile bank mobile ui
    Repair Search party event map location navigation mobile ui mobile app mobile design map design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

